Author Topic: As my first boss would say  (Read 45 times)
Mister Putin has shat his pan load here. I hope my feeling is correct, that his power base will crumble as his country is decimated by the west
A weakened Russia is not necessarily a good thing
Its better than what we have now. Lets hope the mad fucker doesnt get too desperate.
