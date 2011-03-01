Welcome,
March 07, 2022, 08:48:40 PM
As my first boss would say
Author
Topic: As my first boss would say
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
As my first boss would say
Mister Putin has shat his pan load here. I hope my feeling is correct, that his power base will crumble as his country is decimated by the west
Snoozy
Re: As my first boss would say
A weakened Russia is not necessarily a good thing
Robbso
Re: As my first boss would say
Its better than what we have now. Lets hope the mad fucker doesnt get too desperate.
