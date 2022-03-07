Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 15, 2022, 06:22:24 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Chelsea  (Read 1053 times)
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 964


View Profile
« on: March 07, 2022, 06:53:50 PM »
Tickets on sale tomorrow, Saturday 5-15 KO.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 740


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: March 08, 2022, 07:38:08 AM »
headhunters monkey
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 964


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: March 08, 2022, 08:05:12 AM »
Careful, you might upset some tribal chief in Borneo, best stick to rent boys :basil:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 968


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: March 08, 2022, 05:46:53 PM »
Chelsea have been given 4,600k tickets!

Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 964


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: March 08, 2022, 05:50:55 PM »
Just bought mine :homer:
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 515

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: March 08, 2022, 06:17:48 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on March 08, 2022, 05:46:53 PM
Chelsea have been given 4,600k tickets!



Does the away end hold 4.6m fans?  mick
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 964


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: March 08, 2022, 07:17:17 PM »
Over 13000 sold already  :homer:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 740


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: March 08, 2022, 07:31:47 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on March 08, 2022, 05:46:53 PM
Chelsea have been given 4,600k tickets!



that's not a bad shout for up here - if they reach general sale for them  we might need to put our timpsons on
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 512



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: March 09, 2022, 12:08:31 AM »
Quote from: calamity on March 08, 2022, 06:17:48 PM
Quote from: Ben G on March 08, 2022, 05:46:53 PM
Chelsea have been given 4,600k tickets!



Does the away end hold 4.6m fans?  mick

Silly matelot...

Well spotted

 :alf:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 968


View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: March 09, 2022, 01:17:35 PM »
Thanks to MFC for moving the goalposts . https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/revised-on-sale-dates-for-chelsea-match

Ive got 53 priority points but will probably lose out to season card holders buying a +1

What is the point of those points in this case ?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 964


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: March 09, 2022, 01:55:23 PM »
To be fair I knew that was going to cause bother. We have 3 season tickets so we were allowed to get another 3 for family or friends. It wouldnt surprise me if some unscrupulous cunts get extra to flog on.


Give us a shout if youre stuck Ben, 50 quid to x jack :alf:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 968


View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: March 09, 2022, 02:49:32 PM »
£35 and youve got a deal
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 740


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: March 09, 2022, 04:59:46 PM »
no trains back to London - that lessens the chance of any real toe to toe stuff going off with the cockney bastards - they will all be on coaches like Tottenham

Should be another good day and atmosphere - I will be well impressed if we can pull another big cup scalp off
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 964


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: March 09, 2022, 05:32:36 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on March 09, 2022, 02:49:32 PM
£35 and youve got a deal

Fuck off ya greedy twat, I got 180 quid for the 3
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 968


View Profile WWW
« Reply #14 on: March 10, 2022, 10:49:48 AM »
Everything must be up in the air ref todays news!

Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 796


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: March 10, 2022, 10:59:39 AM »
Rumour on twitter only season ticket holders can attend games

This might turn out to be bollocks  :pd:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 740


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: March 10, 2022, 11:02:56 AM »
more home tickets could be on offer with no away fans - the own doing in a certain way.

 a different scenario but
a bit like Derby in some ways, but it didn't stop them gobbing off and crying its unfair on supporters. a club owner is still part of the makeup of a club whilst in charge.


at least it might save the 'headhunters' from a Boro welcome monkey


will the man City and Newcastle supporters have reason to maybe twitch a bit - giving how 'dirty' their ownwers are in many respects
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 740


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: March 10, 2022, 11:04:21 AM »
Quote from: Winston on March 10, 2022, 10:59:39 AM
Rumour on twitter only season ticket holders can attend games

This might turn out to be bollocks  :pd:

extra income - i doubt they will get cup tickets/revenue
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 740


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: March 10, 2022, 11:06:16 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on March 10, 2022, 10:49:48 AM
Everything must be up in the air ref todays news!



yep the whole game iself might become a Boro walk over - if they qualify it furthers their income with bonus for qualifying into the next round - lets see how this all pans out - we might get a bye - nobody really wants to see that like
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 740


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: March 10, 2022, 11:25:45 AM »
talk sports Simon Jordon just said they 'Chelsea supporters' might get the chance to buy tickets from opposition clubs end as an example - if they can work it like that and the other club agrees it allows them a chance to watch the game and revenue stays with the 'other club' and not to the Russian.

all up in the air, for now, I only hope we play the game ... rather than get a bye.

we all dislike the Chelsea bastards but i would still want to beat them fair and square
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 968


View Profile WWW
« Reply #20 on: March 10, 2022, 11:51:18 AM »
Theyd only sold a max of 650 by yesterday apparently. Thats the number of away season card holders they had and they had first dibs on the 9th.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 964


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: March 10, 2022, 12:07:03 PM »
Fuck em
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 512



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: March 10, 2022, 12:26:53 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on March 09, 2022, 05:32:36 PM
Quote from: Ben G on March 09, 2022, 02:49:32 PM
£35 and youve got a deal

Fuck off ya greedy twat, I got 180 quid for the 3

Hmmm - capitalism is a great thing eh?
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 796


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: March 10, 2022, 12:38:57 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on March 10, 2022, 12:07:03 PM
Fuck em

👆
Logged
Pigeon droppings
*****
Online Online

Posts: 443


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: March 10, 2022, 12:53:43 PM »
New sanctions on the club has limited their travel expense to £20k/match!

They'll have to travel on an Arriva bus and stay at Travelodge if they play in Europe!

.....and when they come up here, there'll be no overnight hotels to be had..... :nige: :homer: :pope2: :bc: charles
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 964


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: March 10, 2022, 01:16:12 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on March 10, 2022, 12:26:53 PM
Quote from: Robbso on March 09, 2022, 05:32:36 PM
Quote from: Ben G on March 09, 2022, 02:49:32 PM
£35 and youve got a deal

Fuck off ya greedy twat, I got 180 quid for the 3

Hmmm - capitalism is a great thing eh?



Silly fucker
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 128


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: March 10, 2022, 02:22:00 PM »
Couldnt happen to a nicer set of people. Shithousecunts club.

Going down and I hope the world turns on each and every one of them. There are no good reasons to associate with them.

Fuck Kerry Dixon, Peter Osgood, David Mellor ffs and Matthew Harding.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 968


View Profile WWW
« Reply #27 on: March 12, 2022, 06:17:17 PM »
Tickets secured!

SW upper too
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 964


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: March 12, 2022, 06:28:41 PM »
How much I could have got you them cheaper?
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 968


View Profile WWW
« Reply #29 on: March 12, 2022, 06:30:22 PM »
I would have paid double face value off a tout.

Reckon theyre be a few selling around town next Saturday
Logged
Tory Cunt
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 628


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: March 13, 2022, 02:25:33 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on March 12, 2022, 06:17:17 PM
Tickets secured!

SW upper too

Oh, youre near me and Bob and his bitch!  oleary
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 968


View Profile WWW
« Reply #31 on: March 13, 2022, 10:35:06 AM »
Block 67. I normally sit in block 68 and like view plus its lively
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 740


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 09:33:54 AM »
sold out - to my knowledge the only Chelsea in town will be 'season card away ticket' supporters who bought the 800 odd tickets before all this came to light.

i have heard Chelsea purchased the whole lot (4700). so boro cant double sell - so unless they find a way between them to flog them to boro or Chelsea supporters the will plenty of empty seats - which is madness in some respects - my info comes from a reasonable source so don't have reason to doubt him - time will tel
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:39:56 AM by headset » Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 964


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 11:49:01 AM »
my info comes from a reasonable source so don't have reason to doubt him - time will tel

The Sun monkey monkey
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 740


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 07:07:44 AM »
see you have got a gag in you mcl


a good man never reveals his source - you must know that bit. ITK monkey

They won't be coming to boro - the tickets that is - if Chelsea can't have them - then Boro won't be getting them - its Chelsea supporters only or the stand will remain empty.


so any boro fans without tickets reading this I wouldn't be getting your hopes up
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 740


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 04:20:21 PM »
it looks like I was right after all ,, .headset giving you it before its announced  ITK mcl
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 964


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 04:56:59 PM »
Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson on Chelsea's request to play the game behind closed doors:

"I cant believe it. Sporting integrity and Chelsea do not belong in the same sentence. For 19 years corrupt money has fuelled Chelseas success. This is pathetic."

 
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 964


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 06:09:07 PM »
The silly fuckers have been in touch with the FA and withdrawn their request.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 