Chelsea « on: March 07, 2022, 06:53:50 PM » Tickets on sale tomorrow, Saturday 5-15 KO.

Re: Chelsea « Reply #1 on: March 08, 2022, 07:38:08 AM » headhunters

Re: Chelsea « Reply #2 on: March 08, 2022, 08:05:12 AM » Careful, you might upset some tribal chief in Borneo, best stick to rent boys

Re: Chelsea « Reply #3 on: March 08, 2022, 05:46:53 PM » Chelsea have been given 4,600k tickets!



Logged

Re: Chelsea « Reply #4 on: March 08, 2022, 05:50:55 PM » Just bought mine

Re: Chelsea « Reply #6 on: March 08, 2022, 07:17:17 PM » Over 13000 sold already

Re: Chelsea « Reply #9 on: March 09, 2022, 01:17:35 PM »



Ive got 53 priority points but will probably lose out to season card holders buying a +1



What is the point of those points in this case ? Thanks to MFC for moving the goalposts . https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/revised-on-sale-dates-for-chelsea-match Ive got 53 priority points but will probably lose out to season card holders buying a +1What is the point of those points in this case ?

Re: Chelsea « Reply #10 on: March 09, 2022, 01:55:23 PM »





To be fair I knew that was going to cause bother. We have 3 season tickets so we were allowed to get another 3 for family or friends. It wouldnt surprise me if some unscrupulous cunts get extra to flog on.Give us a shout if youre stuck Ben, 50 quid to x jack

Re: Chelsea « Reply #11 on: March 09, 2022, 02:49:32 PM » £35 and youve got a deal

Re: Chelsea « Reply #12 on: March 09, 2022, 04:59:46 PM » no trains back to London - that lessens the chance of any real toe to toe stuff going off with the cockney bastards - they will all be on coaches like Tottenham



Should be another good day and atmosphere - I will be well impressed if we can pull another big cup scalp off

Re: Chelsea « Reply #14 on: March 10, 2022, 10:49:48 AM » Everything must be up in the air ref todays news!



Logged

Re: Chelsea « Reply #15 on: March 10, 2022, 10:59:39 AM »



Rumour on twitter only season ticket holders can attend gamesThis might turn out to be bollocks

Re: Chelsea « Reply #16 on: March 10, 2022, 11:02:56 AM »



a different scenario but

a bit like Derby in some ways, but it didn't stop them gobbing off and crying its unfair on supporters. a club owner is still part of the makeup of a club whilst in charge.





at least it might save the 'headhunters' from a Boro welcome





more home tickets could be on offer with no away fans - the own doing in a certain way.a different scenario buta bit like Derby in some ways, but it didn't stop them gobbing off and crying its unfair on supporters. a club owner is still part of the makeup of a club whilst in charge.at least it might save the 'headhunters' from a Boro welcomewill the man City and Newcastle supporters have reason to maybe twitch a bit - giving how 'dirty' their ownwers are in many respects

Re: Chelsea « Reply #18 on: March 10, 2022, 11:06:16 AM » Quote from: Ben G on March 10, 2022, 10:49:48 AM Everything must be up in the air ref todays news!







yep the whole game iself might become a Boro walk over - if they qualify it furthers their income with bonus for qualifying into the next round - lets see how this all pans out - we might get a bye - nobody really wants to see that like

Re: Chelsea « Reply #19 on: March 10, 2022, 11:25:45 AM » talk sports Simon Jordon just said they 'Chelsea supporters' might get the chance to buy tickets from opposition clubs end as an example - if they can work it like that and the other club agrees it allows them a chance to watch the game and revenue stays with the 'other club' and not to the Russian.



all up in the air, for now, I only hope we play the game ... rather than get a bye.



we all dislike the Chelsea bastards but i would still want to beat them fair and square

Re: Chelsea « Reply #20 on: March 10, 2022, 11:51:18 AM » Theyd only sold a max of 650 by yesterday apparently. Thats the number of away season card holders they had and they had first dibs on the 9th.

Logged

Re: Chelsea « Reply #21 on: March 10, 2022, 12:07:03 PM » Fuck em

Re: Chelsea « Reply #24 on: March 10, 2022, 12:53:43 PM »



They'll have to travel on an Arriva bus and stay at Travelodge if they play in Europe!



.....and when they come up here, there'll be no overnight hotels to be had..... New sanctions on the club has limited their travel expense to £20k/match!They'll have to travel on an Arriva bus and stay at Travelodge if they play in Europe!.....and when they come up here, there'll be no overnight hotels to be had.....

Fred West ruined my wife





Re: Chelsea « Reply #26 on: March 10, 2022, 02:22:00 PM » Couldnt happen to a nicer set of people. Shithousecunts club.



Going down and I hope the world turns on each and every one of them. There are no good reasons to associate with them.



Fuck Kerry Dixon, Peter Osgood, David Mellor ffs and Matthew Harding.

Re: Chelsea « Reply #27 on: March 12, 2022, 06:17:17 PM » Tickets secured!



SW upper too

Re: Chelsea « Reply #28 on: March 12, 2022, 06:28:41 PM » cheaper? How much I could have got you themcheaper?

Re: Chelsea « Reply #29 on: March 12, 2022, 06:30:22 PM » I would have paid double face value off a tout.



Reckon theyre be a few selling around town next Saturday

Re: Chelsea « Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:35:06 AM » Block 67. I normally sit in block 68 and like view plus its lively

Re: Chelsea « Reply #32 on: Today at 09:33:54 AM » sold out - to my knowledge the only Chelsea in town will be 'season card away ticket' supporters who bought the 800 odd tickets before all this came to light.



i have heard Chelsea purchased the whole lot (4700). so boro cant double sell - so unless they find a way between them to flog them to boro or Chelsea supporters the will plenty of empty seats - which is madness in some respects - my info comes from a reasonable source so don't have reason to doubt him - time will tel « Last Edit: Today at 09:39:56 AM by headset »