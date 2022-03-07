Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 937





Posts: 15 937 Chelsea « on: March 07, 2022, 06:53:50 PM » Tickets on sale tomorrow, Saturday 5-15 KO. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 661





Posts: 4 661 Re: Chelsea « Reply #1 on: March 08, 2022, 07:38:08 AM » headhunters Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 937





Posts: 15 937 Re: Chelsea « Reply #2 on: March 08, 2022, 08:05:12 AM » Careful, you might upset some tribal chief in Borneo, best stick to rent boys Logged

Ben G



Online



Posts: 4 948





Mountain KingPosts: 4 948 Re: Chelsea « Reply #3 on: March 08, 2022, 05:46:53 PM » Chelsea have been given 4,600k tickets!



Logged Tory Cunt

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 937





Posts: 15 937 Re: Chelsea « Reply #4 on: March 08, 2022, 05:50:55 PM » Just bought mine Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 937





Posts: 15 937 Re: Chelsea « Reply #6 on: March 08, 2022, 07:17:17 PM » Over 13000 sold already Logged

Ben G



Online



Posts: 4 948





Mountain KingPosts: 4 948 Re: Chelsea « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:17:35 PM »



Ive got 53 priority points but will probably lose out to season card holders buying a +1



What is the point of those points in this case ? Thanks to MFC for moving the goalposts . https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/revised-on-sale-dates-for-chelsea-match Ive got 53 priority points but will probably lose out to season card holders buying a +1What is the point of those points in this case ? Logged Tory Cunt

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 937





Posts: 15 937 Re: Chelsea « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:55:23 PM »





Give us a shout if youre stuck Ben, 50 quid to x jack To be fair I knew that was going to cause bother. We have 3 season tickets so we were allowed to get another 3 for family or friends. It wouldnt surprise me if some unscrupulous cunts get extra to flog on.Give us a shout if youre stuck Ben, 50 quid to x jack Logged

Ben G



Online



Posts: 4 948





Mountain KingPosts: 4 948 Re: Chelsea « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:49:32 PM » £35 and youve got a deal Logged Tory Cunt

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 661





Posts: 4 661 Re: Chelsea « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:59:46 PM » no trains back to London - that lessens the chance of any real toe to toe stuff going off with the cockney bastards - they will all be on coaches like Tottenham



Should be another good day and atmosphere - I will be well impressed if we can pull another big cup scalp off Logged

Ben G



Online



Posts: 4 948





Mountain KingPosts: 4 948 Re: Chelsea « Reply #14 on: Today at 10:49:48 AM » Everything must be up in the air ref todays news!



Logged Tory Cunt

Winston

Online



Posts: 943





Posts: 943 Re: Chelsea « Reply #15 on: Today at 10:59:39 AM »



This might turn out to be bollocks Rumour on twitter only season ticket holders can attend gamesThis might turn out to be bollocks Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 661





Posts: 4 661 Re: Chelsea « Reply #16 on: Today at 11:02:56 AM »



a different scenario but

a bit like Derby in some ways, but it didn't stop them gobbing off and crying its unfair on supporters. a club owner is still part of the makeup of a club whilst in charge.





at least it might save the 'headhunters' from a Boro welcome





will the man City and Newcastle supporters have reason to maybe twitch a bit - giving how 'dirty' their ownwers are in many respects more home tickets could be on offer with no away fans - the own doing in a certain way.a different scenario buta bit like Derby in some ways, but it didn't stop them gobbing off and crying its unfair on supporters. a club owner is still part of the makeup of a club whilst in charge.at least it might save the 'headhunters' from a Boro welcomewill the man City and Newcastle supporters have reason to maybe twitch a bit - giving how 'dirty' their ownwers are in many respects Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 661





Posts: 4 661 Re: Chelsea « Reply #17 on: Today at 11:04:21 AM » Quote from: Winston on Today at 10:59:39 AM



This might turn out to be bollocks

Rumour on twitter only season ticket holders can attend gamesThis might turn out to be bollocks

extra income - i doubt they will get cup tickets/revenue extra income - i doubt they will get cup tickets/revenue Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 661





Posts: 4 661 Re: Chelsea « Reply #18 on: Today at 11:06:16 AM » Quote from: Ben G on Today at 10:49:48 AM Everything must be up in the air ref todays news!







yep the whole game iself might become a Boro walk over - if they qualify it furthers their income with bonus for qualifying into the next round - lets see how this all pans out - we might get a bye - nobody really wants to see that like yep the whole game iself might become a Boro walk over - if they qualify it furthers their income with bonus for qualifying into the next round - lets see how this all pans out - we might get a bye - nobody really wants to see that like Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 661





Posts: 4 661 Re: Chelsea « Reply #19 on: Today at 11:25:45 AM » talk sports Simon Jordon just said they 'Chelsea supporters' might get the chance to buy tickets from opposition clubs end as an example - if they can work it like that and the other club agrees it allows them a chance to watch the game and revenue stays with the 'other club' and not to the Russian.



all up in the air, for now, I only hope we play the game ... rather than get a bye.



we all dislike the Chelsea bastards but i would still want to beat them fair and square Logged

Ben G



Online



Posts: 4 948





Mountain KingPosts: 4 948 Re: Chelsea « Reply #20 on: Today at 11:51:18 AM » Theyd only sold a max of 650 by yesterday apparently. Thats the number of away season card holders they had and they had first dibs on the 9th.

Logged Tory Cunt

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 937





Posts: 15 937 Re: Chelsea « Reply #21 on: Today at 12:07:03 PM » Fuck em Logged