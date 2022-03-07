Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 10, 2022, 01:13:23 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Chelsea  (Read 516 times)
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 937


View Profile
« on: March 07, 2022, 06:53:50 PM »
Tickets on sale tomorrow, Saturday 5-15 KO.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 661


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: March 08, 2022, 07:38:08 AM »
headhunters monkey
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 937


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: March 08, 2022, 08:05:12 AM »
Careful, you might upset some tribal chief in Borneo, best stick to rent boys :basil:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 948


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: March 08, 2022, 05:46:53 PM »
Chelsea have been given 4,600k tickets!

Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 937


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: March 08, 2022, 05:50:55 PM »
Just bought mine :homer:
Logged
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 511

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: March 08, 2022, 06:17:48 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on March 08, 2022, 05:46:53 PM
Chelsea have been given 4,600k tickets!



Does the away end hold 4.6m fans?  mick
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 937


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: March 08, 2022, 07:17:17 PM »
Over 13000 sold already  :homer:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 661


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: March 08, 2022, 07:31:47 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on March 08, 2022, 05:46:53 PM
Chelsea have been given 4,600k tickets!



that's not a bad shout for up here - if they reach general sale for them  we might need to put our timpsons on
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 506



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:08:31 AM »
Quote from: calamity on March 08, 2022, 06:17:48 PM
Quote from: Ben G on March 08, 2022, 05:46:53 PM
Chelsea have been given 4,600k tickets!



Does the away end hold 4.6m fans?  mick

Silly matelot...

Well spotted

 :alf:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 948


View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:17:35 PM »
Thanks to MFC for moving the goalposts . https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/revised-on-sale-dates-for-chelsea-match

Ive got 53 priority points but will probably lose out to season card holders buying a +1

What is the point of those points in this case ?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 937


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:55:23 PM »
To be fair I knew that was going to cause bother. We have 3 season tickets so we were allowed to get another 3 for family or friends. It wouldnt surprise me if some unscrupulous cunts get extra to flog on.


Give us a shout if youre stuck Ben, 50 quid to x jack :alf:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 948


View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:49:32 PM »
£35 and youve got a deal
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 661


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:59:46 PM »
no trains back to London - that lessens the chance of any real toe to toe stuff going off with the cockney bastards - they will all be on coaches like Tottenham

Should be another good day and atmosphere - I will be well impressed if we can pull another big cup scalp off
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 937


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:32:36 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 02:49:32 PM
£35 and youve got a deal

Fuck off ya greedy twat, I got 180 quid for the 3
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 948


View Profile WWW
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:49:48 AM »
Everything must be up in the air ref todays news!

Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 943


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:59:39 AM »
Rumour on twitter only season ticket holders can attend games

This might turn out to be bollocks  :pd:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 661


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:02:56 AM »
more home tickets could be on offer with no away fans - the own doing in a certain way.

 a different scenario but
a bit like Derby in some ways, but it didn't stop them gobbing off and crying its unfair on supporters. a club owner is still part of the makeup of a club whilst in charge.


at least it might save the 'headhunters' from a Boro welcome monkey


will the man City and Newcastle supporters have reason to maybe twitch a bit - giving how 'dirty' their ownwers are in many respects
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 661


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:04:21 AM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 10:59:39 AM
Rumour on twitter only season ticket holders can attend games

This might turn out to be bollocks  :pd:

extra income - i doubt they will get cup tickets/revenue
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 661


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:06:16 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 10:49:48 AM
Everything must be up in the air ref todays news!



yep the whole game iself might become a Boro walk over - if they qualify it furthers their income with bonus for qualifying into the next round - lets see how this all pans out - we might get a bye - nobody really wants to see that like
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 661


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:25:45 AM »
talk sports Simon Jordon just said they 'Chelsea supporters' might get the chance to buy tickets from opposition clubs end as an example - if they can work it like that and the other club agrees it allows them a chance to watch the game and revenue stays with the 'other club' and not to the Russian.

all up in the air, for now, I only hope we play the game ... rather than get a bye.

we all dislike the Chelsea bastards but i would still want to beat them fair and square
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 948


View Profile WWW
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:51:18 AM »
Theyd only sold a max of 650 by yesterday apparently. Thats the number of away season card holders they had and they had first dibs on the 9th.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 937


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:07:03 PM »
Fuck em
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 506



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:26:53 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 05:32:36 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 02:49:32 PM
£35 and youve got a deal

Fuck off ya greedy twat, I got 180 quid for the 3

Hmmm - capitalism is a great thing eh?
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 943


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:38:57 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:07:03 PM
Fuck em

👆
Logged
Pigeon droppings
*****
Online Online

Posts: 434


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:53:43 PM »
New sanctions on the club has limited their travel expense to £20k/match!

They'll have to travel on an Arriva bus and stay at Travelodge if they play in Europe!

.....and when they come up here, there'll be no overnight hotels to be had..... :nige: :homer: :pope2: :bc: charles
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 