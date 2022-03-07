Welcome,
March 10, 2022, 01:13:23 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Chelsea
Author
Topic: Chelsea (Read 516 times)
Robbso
Chelsea
March 07, 2022, 06:53:50 PM
Tickets on sale tomorrow, Saturday 5-15 KO.
headset
Re: Chelsea
March 08, 2022, 07:38:08 AM
headhunters
Robbso
Re: Chelsea
March 08, 2022, 08:05:12 AM
Careful, you might upset some tribal chief in Borneo, best stick to rent boys
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Chelsea
March 08, 2022, 05:46:53 PM
Chelsea have been given 4,600k tickets!
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Re: Chelsea
March 08, 2022, 05:50:55 PM
Just bought mine
calamity
Crabamity
Re: Chelsea
March 08, 2022, 06:17:48 PM
Quote from: Ben G on March 08, 2022, 05:46:53 PM
Chelsea have been given 4,600k tickets!
Does the away end hold 4.6m fans?
Robbso
Re: Chelsea
March 08, 2022, 07:17:17 PM
Over 13000 sold already
headset
Re: Chelsea
March 08, 2022, 07:31:47 PM
Quote from: Ben G on March 08, 2022, 05:46:53 PM
Chelsea have been given 4,600k tickets!
that's not a bad shout for up here - if they reach general sale for them we might need to put our timpsons on
John Theone
Re: Chelsea
Yesterday
at 12:08:31 AM »
Quote from: calamity on March 08, 2022, 06:17:48 PM
Quote from: Ben G on March 08, 2022, 05:46:53 PM
Chelsea have been given 4,600k tickets!
Does the away end hold 4.6m fans?
Silly matelot...
Well spotted
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Chelsea
Yesterday
at 01:17:35 PM »
Thanks to MFC for moving the goalposts .
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/revised-on-sale-dates-for-chelsea-match
Ive got 53 priority points but will probably lose out to season card holders buying a +1
What is the point of those points in this case ?
Robbso
Re: Chelsea
Yesterday
at 01:55:23 PM »
To be fair I knew that was going to cause bother. We have 3 season tickets so we were allowed to get another 3 for family or friends. It wouldnt surprise me if some unscrupulous cunts get extra to flog on.
Give us a shout if youre stuck Ben, 50 quid to x jack
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Chelsea
Yesterday
at 02:49:32 PM »
£35 and youve got a deal
headset
Re: Chelsea
Yesterday
at 04:59:46 PM »
no trains back to London - that lessens the chance of any real toe to toe stuff going off with the cockney bastards - they will all be on coaches like Tottenham
Should be another good day and atmosphere - I will be well impressed if we can pull another big cup scalp off
Robbso
Re: Chelsea
Yesterday
at 05:32:36 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 02:49:32 PM
£35 and youve got a deal
Fuck off ya greedy twat, I got 180 quid for the 3
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Chelsea
Today
at 10:49:48 AM »
Everything must be up in the air ref todays news!
Winston
Re: Chelsea
Today
at 10:59:39 AM »
Rumour on twitter only season ticket holders can attend games
This might turn out to be bollocks
headset
Re: Chelsea
Today
at 11:02:56 AM »
more home tickets could be on offer with no away fans - the own doing in a certain way.
a different scenario but
a bit like Derby in some ways, but it didn't stop them gobbing off and crying its unfair on supporters. a club owner is still part of the makeup of a club whilst in charge.
at least it might save the 'headhunters' from a Boro welcome
will the man City and Newcastle supporters have reason to maybe twitch a bit - giving how 'dirty' their ownwers are in many respects
headset
Re: Chelsea
Today
at 11:04:21 AM »
Quote from: Winston on
Today
at 10:59:39 AM
Rumour on twitter only season ticket holders can attend games
This might turn out to be bollocks
extra income - i doubt they will get cup tickets/revenue
headset
Re: Chelsea
Today
at 11:06:16 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 10:49:48 AM
Everything must be up in the air ref todays news!
yep the whole game iself might become a Boro walk over - if they qualify it furthers their income with bonus for qualifying into the next round - lets see how this all pans out - we might get a bye - nobody really wants to see that like
headset
Re: Chelsea
Today
at 11:25:45 AM »
talk sports Simon Jordon just said they 'Chelsea supporters' might get the chance to buy tickets from opposition clubs end as an example - if they can work it like that and the other club agrees it allows them a chance to watch the game and revenue stays with the 'other club' and not to the Russian.
all up in the air, for now, I only hope we play the game ... rather than get a bye.
we all dislike the Chelsea bastards but i would still want to beat them fair and square
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Chelsea
Today
at 11:51:18 AM »
Theyd only sold a max of 650 by yesterday apparently. Thats the number of away season card holders they had and they had first dibs on the 9th.
Robbso
Re: Chelsea
Today
at 12:07:03 PM »
Fuck em
John Theone
Re: Chelsea
Today
at 12:26:53 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 05:32:36 PM
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 02:49:32 PM
£35 and youve got a deal
Fuck off ya greedy twat, I got 180 quid for the 3
Hmmm - capitalism is a great thing eh?
Winston
Re: Chelsea
Today
at 12:38:57 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 12:07:03 PM
Fuck em
👆
Pigeon droppings
Re: Chelsea
Today
at 12:53:43 PM »
New sanctions on the club has limited their travel expense to £20k/match!
They'll have to travel on an Arriva bus and stay at Travelodge if they play in Europe!
.....and when they come up here, there'll be no overnight hotels to be had.....
