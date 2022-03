Robbso

Robbso
Posts: 15 922 Chelsea « on: March 07, 2022, 06:53:50 PM » Tickets on sale tomorrow, Saturday 5-15 KO.

headset
Posts: 4 634 Re: Chelsea « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:38:08 AM » headhunters

Robbso
Posts: 15 922 Re: Chelsea « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:05:12 AM » Careful, you might upset some tribal chief in Borneo, best stick to rent boys

Ben G
Mountain KingPosts: 4 941 Re: Chelsea « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:46:53 PM » Chelsea have been given 4,600k tickets!



Tory Cunt

Robbso
Posts: 15 922 Re: Chelsea « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:50:55 PM » Just bought mine

Robbso
Posts: 15 922 Re: Chelsea « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:17:17 PM » Over 13000 sold already

headset
Posts: 4 634 Re: Chelsea « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:31:47 PM » Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 05:46:53 PM Chelsea have been given 4,600k tickets!







that's not a bad shout for up here - if they reach general sale for them we might need to put our timpsons on

Ben G
Mountain KingPosts: 4 941 Re: Chelsea « Reply #9 on: Today at 01:17:35 PM »



I’ve got 53 priority points but will probably lose out to season card holders buying a +1



I've got 53 priority points but will probably lose out to season card holders buying a +1

What is the point of those points in this case ? Thanks to MFC for moving the goalposts …. https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/revised-on-sale-dates-for-chelsea-match I've got 53 priority points but will probably lose out to season card holders buying a +1What is the point of those points in this case ?