March 09, 2022, 12:25:00 AM
News:
Chelsea
Author
Topic: Chelsea (Read 238 times)
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 915
Chelsea
«
on:
March 07, 2022, 06:53:50 PM »
Tickets on sale tomorrow, Saturday 5-15 KO.
headset
Online
Posts: 4 634
Re: Chelsea
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:38:08 AM »
headhunters
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 915
Re: Chelsea
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:05:12 AM »
Careful, you might upset some tribal chief in Borneo, best stick to rent boys
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 937
Re: Chelsea
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 05:46:53 PM »
Chelsea have been given 4,600k tickets!
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 915
Re: Chelsea
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 05:50:55 PM »
Just bought mine
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 511
Crabamity
Re: Chelsea
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 06:17:48 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 05:46:53 PM
Chelsea have been given 4,600k tickets!
Does the away end hold 4.6m fans?
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 915
Re: Chelsea
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:17:17 PM »
Over 13000 sold already
headset
Online
Posts: 4 634
Re: Chelsea
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 07:31:47 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 05:46:53 PM
Chelsea have been given 4,600k tickets!
that's not a bad shout for up here - if they reach general sale for them we might need to put our timpsons on
John Theone
Online
Posts: 500
Re: Chelsea
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:08:31 AM »
Quote from: calamity on
Yesterday
at 06:17:48 PM
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 05:46:53 PM
Chelsea have been given 4,600k tickets!
Does the away end hold 4.6m fans?
Silly matelot...
Well spotted
