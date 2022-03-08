Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 08, 2022, 06:58:50 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Chelsea  (Read 172 times)
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 909


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 06:53:50 PM »
Tickets on sale tomorrow, Saturday 5-15 KO.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 612


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:38:08 AM »
headhunters monkey
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 909


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:05:12 AM »
Careful, you might upset some tribal chief in Borneo, best stick to rent boys :basil:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 935


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:46:53 PM »
Chelsea have been given 4,600k tickets!

Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 909


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:50:55 PM »
Just bought mine :homer:
Logged
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 511

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:17:48 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 05:46:53 PM
Chelsea have been given 4,600k tickets!



Does the away end hold 4.6m fans?  mick
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 