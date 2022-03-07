El Capitan

Posts: 45 767 FAO RR mods « on: March 07, 2022, 02:52:29 PM »





It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.





Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section? It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.

Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty



I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago



Unoriginal twat...



Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty

I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago

Unoriginal twat...

Mountain King
Posts: 4 951 Re: FAO RR mods « Reply #3 on: March 07, 2022, 04:50:45 PM » There was a separate board for posts about other message boards! Time for Mks guide to RR Admin ?

Doesn't it have six mods and two users?

get them told captain

And i posted about having a headset section two weeks before you did....you unoriginal twat

Posts: 45 767 Re: FAO RR mods « Reply #12 on: March 08, 2022, 12:16:12 PM »









Im not dull

You should SEE the videos Steely has of me stored on his phone

Posts: 4 679 Re: FAO RR mods « Reply #14 on: March 08, 2022, 07:45:06 PM » word has it ken wants me over there on a free transfer - with a big signing on fee - now he knows I'm a big noise that ticks like big ben the clock

Posts: 45 767 Re: FAO RR mods « Reply #21 on: Today at 11:03:52 AM »





Skelton Kenny is now taking a backseat from posting on RR

















BREAKING NEWS

Skelton Kenny is now taking a backseat from posting on RR

Ill give him an hour before he flips his lid over something on FMTTM

fucking hell - you haven't even done a year in the chair yet



does stiffy get a reprieve now you've jacked in



we will have to be on the lookout for a new usernames on here then.



fucking hell - you haven't even done a year in the chair yet

does stiffy get a reprieve now you've jacked in

we will have to be on the lookout for a new usernames on here then.

come on kenny lad lets break bread good bud

Posts: 45 767 Re: FAO RR mods « Reply #23 on: Today at 11:11:03 AM »











Youre more than welcome back on here Kenny

Posts: 45 767 Re: FAO RR mods « Reply #25 on: Today at 11:18:07 AM » Who do you think pays your wages young man!!

After announcing his intention to take a break from posting on RR - and how the World's stock markets trembled at the news - he posted again 206 seconds later. I can only assume the cunt's a fucking mayfly.