March 11, 2022, 03:40:21 PM
Author Topic: FAO RR mods  (Read 699 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 45 767


« on: March 07, 2022, 02:52:29 PM »
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?


It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.


 :like: :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
John Theone
Posts: 506



« Reply #1 on: March 07, 2022, 04:17:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2022, 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?


It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.


 :like: :like:

Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty

I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago

Unoriginal twat...

 :matty:
El Capitan
Posts: 45 767


« Reply #2 on: March 07, 2022, 04:32:27 PM »
Fuck off you SAAB driving cunt 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 951


« Reply #3 on: March 07, 2022, 04:50:45 PM »
There was a separate board for posts about other message boards! Time for Mks guide to RR Admin ?
Tory Cunt
Bernie
Posts: 7 510


« Reply #4 on: March 07, 2022, 05:09:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2022, 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?


It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.


 :like: :like:

 

Doesn't it have six mods and two users?  :nige:
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 951


« Reply #5 on: March 07, 2022, 06:22:57 PM »
You can never have too many mods.

Ive got an undercover team working 24/7
Tory Cunt
calamity
Posts: 8 512

Crabamity


« Reply #6 on: March 07, 2022, 06:42:20 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on March 07, 2022, 06:22:57 PM
You can never have too many mods.

Ive got an undercover team working 24/7

 sshhh Dont give our secrets away
headset
Posts: 4 679


« Reply #7 on: March 08, 2022, 07:49:05 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2022, 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?


It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.


 :like: :like:

monkey :like:

get them told captain
headset
Posts: 4 679


« Reply #8 on: March 08, 2022, 07:52:21 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on March 07, 2022, 05:09:38 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2022, 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?


It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.


 :like: :like:





 

Doesn't it have six mods and two users?  :nige:

monkey ....ouch!
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 650



« Reply #9 on: March 08, 2022, 07:53:07 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on March 07, 2022, 04:17:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2022, 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?


It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.


 :like: :like:

Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty

I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago

Unoriginal twat...

 :matty:

And i posted about having a headset section two weeks before you did....you unoriginal twat  jc
headset
Posts: 4 679


« Reply #10 on: March 08, 2022, 07:55:57 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 08, 2022, 07:53:07 AM
Quote from: John Theone on March 07, 2022, 04:17:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2022, 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?


It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.


 :like: :like:

Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty

I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago

Unoriginal twat...

 :matty:

And i posted about having a headset section two weeks before you did....you unoriginal twat  jc


he did as well monkey
John Theone
Posts: 506



« Reply #11 on: March 08, 2022, 10:37:05 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 08, 2022, 07:53:07 AM
Quote from: John Theone on March 07, 2022, 04:17:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2022, 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?


It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.


 :like: :like:

Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty

I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago

Unoriginal twat...

 :matty:

And i posted about having a headset section two weeks before you did....you unoriginal twat  jc

Maybe, but you're not a proper RR member are you....just makes Matty even more dull though.

 :matty:
El Capitan
Posts: 45 767


« Reply #12 on: March 08, 2022, 12:16:12 PM »
Im not dull 




You should SEE the videos Steely has of me stored on his phone  :nige:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
John Theone
Posts: 506



« Reply #13 on: March 08, 2022, 05:04:52 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 08, 2022, 12:16:12 PM
Im not dull 




You should SEE the videos Steely has of me stored on his phone  :nige:

Wasn't going to mention them.......
headset
Posts: 4 679


« Reply #14 on: March 08, 2022, 07:45:06 PM »
word has it ken wants me over there on a free transfer - with a big signing on fee - now he knows I'm a big noise that ticks like big ben the clock :homer:
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 450


Not big and not clever


« Reply #15 on: March 08, 2022, 07:57:54 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on March 07, 2022, 06:22:57 PM
You can never have too many mods.

Ive got an undercover team working 24/7

Tell me about it.  I sometimes miss posting as a regular but one must earn a crust.
CoB scum
El Capitan
Posts: 45 767


« Reply #16 on: March 08, 2022, 08:07:23 PM »
Quote from: headset on March 08, 2022, 07:45:06 PM
word has it ken wants me over there on a free transfer - with a big signing on fee - now he knows I'm a big noise that ticks like big ben the clock :homer:


Ive put in a good word with admin for you mate  :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 527



« Reply #17 on: March 08, 2022, 08:19:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 08, 2022, 08:07:23 PM
Quote from: headset on March 08, 2022, 07:45:06 PM
word has it ken wants me over there on a free transfer - with a big signing on fee - now he knows I'm a big noise that ticks like big ben the clock :homer:


Ive put in a good word with admin for you mate  :like:

Me too, and Ken loves me  :like:
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 650



« Reply #18 on: March 08, 2022, 09:09:38 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on March 08, 2022, 10:37:05 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 08, 2022, 07:53:07 AM
Quote from: John Theone on March 07, 2022, 04:17:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2022, 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?


It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.


 :like: :like:

Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty

I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago

Unoriginal twat...

 :matty:

And i posted about having a headset section two weeks before you did....you unoriginal twat  jc

Maybe, but you're not a proper RR member are you....just makes Matty even more dull though.

 :matty:

That is true, think i have less than 20 posts on there. Find all the FMTTM obsessing really boring
headset
Posts: 4 679


« Reply #19 on: March 08, 2022, 09:54:37 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 08, 2022, 09:09:38 PM
Quote from: John Theone on March 08, 2022, 10:37:05 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 08, 2022, 07:53:07 AM
Quote from: John Theone on March 07, 2022, 04:17:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2022, 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?


It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.


 :like: :like:

Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty

I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago

Unoriginal twat...

 :matty:

And i posted about having a headset section two weeks before you did....you unoriginal twat  jc

Maybe, but you're not a proper RR member are you....just makes Matty even more dull though.

 :matty:

That is true, think i have less than 20 posts on there. Find all the FMTTM obsessing really boring

the might be some obsession from RR and from on here ,but you must admit what a bunch of cunts that lot from fly me are.... the is left-wingers and the is them daft cunts who claim to be left wingers lost
headset
Posts: 4 679


« Reply #20 on: March 08, 2022, 11:05:03 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 08, 2022, 08:07:23 PM
Quote from: headset on March 08, 2022, 07:45:06 PM
word has it ken wants me over there on a free transfer - with a big signing on fee - now he knows I'm a big noise that ticks like big ben the clock :homer:


Ive put in a good word with admin for you mate  :like:

would you like more news report links...................until I get my offer...................i can make it happen you know monkey
El Capitan
Posts: 45 767


« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:03:52 AM »
BREAKING NEWS


Skelton Kenny is now taking a backseat from posting on RR  mick mick








Ill give him an hour before he flips his lid over something on FMTTM 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Posts: 4 679


« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:07:06 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:03:52 AM
BREAKING NEWS


Skelton Kenny is now taking a backseat from posting on RR  mick mick








Ill give him an hour before he flips his lid over something on FMTTM  

fucking hell - you haven't even done a year in the chair yet mcl

does stiffy get a reprieve now you've jacked in

we will have to be on the lookout for a new usernames on here then.

come on kenny lad lets break bread good bud monkey
El Capitan
Posts: 45 767


« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:11:03 AM »
Youre more than welcome back on here Kenny  :like: :like:





 monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 951


« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:12:48 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:11:03 AM
Youre more than welcome back on here Kenny  :like: :like:





 monkey


As if you have any fucking say in it !
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
Posts: 45 767


« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:18:07 AM »
Who do you think pays your wages young man!!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 490

Infant Herpes


« Reply #26 on: Today at 11:41:45 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:03:52 AM
BREAKING NEWS


Skelton Kenny is now taking a backseat from posting on RR  mick mick








Ill give him an hour before he flips his lid over something on FMTTM 

After announcing his intention to take a break from posting on RR - and how the World's stock markets trembled at the news - he posted again 206 seconds later. I can only assume the cunt's a fucking mayfly.
I know where you live
Ben G
Posts: 4 951


« Reply #27 on: Today at 11:52:13 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 11:12:48 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:11:03 AM
Youre more than welcome back on here Kenny  :like: :like:





 monkey

QE II
As if you have any fucking say in it !

Tory Cunt
headset
Posts: 4 679


« Reply #28 on: Today at 03:32:58 PM »
i think thats why kenny took me out so early on - if he is struggling with his stress levels now - he knows fine well i would have been to hot for him to handle once in full flow with a crowd behind me.

they always say take the big noises out first and the rest will sit up, take notice and know their place at the table- monkey
