March 11, 2022, 03:40:21 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
FAO RR mods
Author
Topic: FAO RR mods (Read 699 times)
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 767
FAO RR mods
«
on:
March 07, 2022, 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?
It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 506
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #1 on:
March 07, 2022, 04:17:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2022, 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?
It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.
Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty
I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago
Unoriginal twat...
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 767
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #2 on:
March 07, 2022, 04:32:27 PM
Fuck off you SAAB driving cunt
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 951
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #3 on:
March 07, 2022, 04:50:45 PM
There was a separate board for posts about other message boards! Time for Mks guide to RR Admin ?
Tory Cunt
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 510
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #4 on:
March 07, 2022, 05:09:38 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2022, 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?
It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.
Doesn't it have six mods and two users?
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 951
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #5 on:
March 07, 2022, 06:22:57 PM
You can never have too many mods.
Ive got an undercover team working 24/7
Tory Cunt
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 512
Crabamity
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #6 on:
March 07, 2022, 06:42:20 PM
Quote from: Ben G on March 07, 2022, 06:22:57 PM
You can never have too many mods.
Ive got an undercover team working 24/7
Dont give our secrets away
headset
Online
Posts: 4 679
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #7 on:
March 08, 2022, 07:49:05 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2022, 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?
It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.
get them told captain
headset
Online
Posts: 4 679
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #8 on:
March 08, 2022, 07:52:21 AM
Quote from: Bernie on March 07, 2022, 05:09:38 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2022, 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?
It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.
Doesn't it have six mods and two users?
....ouch!
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 650
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #9 on:
March 08, 2022, 07:53:07 AM
Quote from: John Theone on March 07, 2022, 04:17:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2022, 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?
It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.
Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty
I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago
Unoriginal twat...
And i posted about having a headset section two weeks before you did....you unoriginal twat
headset
Online
Posts: 4 679
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #10 on:
March 08, 2022, 07:55:57 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 08, 2022, 07:53:07 AM
Quote from: John Theone on March 07, 2022, 04:17:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2022, 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?
It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.
Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty
I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago
Unoriginal twat...
And i posted about having a headset section two weeks before you did....you unoriginal twat
he did as well
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 506
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #11 on:
March 08, 2022, 10:37:05 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 08, 2022, 07:53:07 AM
Quote from: John Theone on March 07, 2022, 04:17:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2022, 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?
It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.
Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty
I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago
Unoriginal twat...
And i posted about having a headset section two weeks before you did....you unoriginal twat
Maybe, but you're not a proper RR member are you....just makes Matty even more dull though.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 767
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #12 on:
March 08, 2022, 12:16:12 PM
Im not dull
You should SEE the videos Steely has of me stored on his phone
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 506
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #13 on:
March 08, 2022, 05:04:52 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 08, 2022, 12:16:12 PM
Im not dull
You should SEE the videos Steely has of me stored on his phone
Wasn't going to mention them.......
headset
Online
Posts: 4 679
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #14 on:
March 08, 2022, 07:45:06 PM
word has it ken wants me over there on a free transfer - with a big signing on fee - now he knows I'm a big noise that ticks like big ben the clock
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 10 450
Not big and not clever
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #15 on:
March 08, 2022, 07:57:54 PM
Quote from: Ben G on March 07, 2022, 06:22:57 PM
You can never have too many mods.
Ive got an undercover team working 24/7
Tell me about it. I sometimes miss posting as a regular but one must earn a crust.
CoB scum
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 767
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #16 on:
March 08, 2022, 08:07:23 PM
Quote from: headset on March 08, 2022, 07:45:06 PM
word has it ken wants me over there on a free transfer - with a big signing on fee - now he knows I'm a big noise that ticks like big ben the clock
Ive put in a good word with admin for you mate
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 527
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #17 on:
March 08, 2022, 08:19:07 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 08, 2022, 08:07:23 PM
Quote from: headset on March 08, 2022, 07:45:06 PM
word has it ken wants me over there on a free transfer - with a big signing on fee - now he knows I'm a big noise that ticks like big ben the clock
Ive put in a good word with admin for you mate
Me too, and Ken loves me
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 650
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #18 on:
March 08, 2022, 09:09:38 PM
Quote from: John Theone on March 08, 2022, 10:37:05 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 08, 2022, 07:53:07 AM
Quote from: John Theone on March 07, 2022, 04:17:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2022, 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?
It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.
Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty
I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago
Unoriginal twat...
And i posted about having a headset section two weeks before you did....you unoriginal twat
Maybe, but you're not a proper RR member are you....just makes Matty even more dull though.
That is true, think i have less than 20 posts on there. Find all the FMTTM obsessing really boring
headset
Online
Posts: 4 679
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #19 on:
March 08, 2022, 09:54:37 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 08, 2022, 09:09:38 PM
Quote from: John Theone on March 08, 2022, 10:37:05 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 08, 2022, 07:53:07 AM
Quote from: John Theone on March 07, 2022, 04:17:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2022, 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?
It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.
Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty
I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago
Unoriginal twat...
And i posted about having a headset section two weeks before you did....you unoriginal twat
Maybe, but you're not a proper RR member are you....just makes Matty even more dull though.
That is true, think i have less than 20 posts on there. Find all the FMTTM obsessing really boring
the might be some obsession from RR and from on here ,but you must admit what a bunch of cunts that lot from fly me are.... the is left-wingers and the is them daft cunts who claim to be left wingers
headset
Online
Posts: 4 679
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #20 on:
March 08, 2022, 11:05:03 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 08, 2022, 08:07:23 PM
Quote from: headset on March 08, 2022, 07:45:06 PM
word has it ken wants me over there on a free transfer - with a big signing on fee - now he knows I'm a big noise that ticks like big ben the clock
Ive put in a good word with admin for you mate
would you like more news report links...................until I get my offer...................i can make it happen you know
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 767
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 11:03:52 AM »
BREAKING NEWS
Skelton Kenny is now taking a backseat from posting on RR
Ill give him an hour before he flips his lid over something on FMTTM
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Online
Posts: 4 679
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 11:07:06 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:03:52 AM
BREAKING NEWS
Skelton Kenny is now taking a backseat from posting on RR
Ill give him an hour before he flips his lid over something on FMTTM
fucking hell - you haven't even done a year in the chair yet
does stiffy get a reprieve now you've jacked in
we will have to be on the lookout for a new usernames on here then.
come on kenny lad lets break bread good bud
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 767
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 11:11:03 AM »
Youre more than welcome back on here Kenny
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 951
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 11:12:48 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:11:03 AM
Youre more than welcome back on here Kenny
As if you have any fucking say in it !
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 767
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 11:18:07 AM »
Who do you think pays your wages young man!!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 490
Infant Herpes
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 11:41:45 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:03:52 AM
BREAKING NEWS
Skelton Kenny is now taking a backseat from posting on RR
Ill give him an hour before he flips his lid over something on FMTTM
After announcing his intention to take a break from posting on RR - and how the World's stock markets trembled at the news - he posted again 206 seconds later. I can only assume the cunt's a fucking mayfly.
I know where you live
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 951
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 11:52:13 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 11:12:48 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:11:03 AM
Youre more than welcome back on here Kenny
QE II
As if you have any fucking say in it !
Tory Cunt
headset
Online
Posts: 4 679
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 03:32:58 PM »
i think thats why kenny took me out so early on - if he is struggling with his stress levels now - he knows fine well i would have been to hot for him to handle once in full flow with a crowd behind me.
they always say take the big noises out first and the rest will sit up, take notice and know their place at the table-
