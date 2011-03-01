Welcome,
FAO RR mods
Topic: FAO RR mods (Read 444 times)
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 757
FAO RR mods
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:52:29 PM »
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?
It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 498
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:17:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?
It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.
Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty
I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago
Unoriginal twat...
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 757
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:32:27 PM »
Fuck off you SAAB driving cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 935
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:50:45 PM »
There was a separate board for posts about other message boards! Time for Mks guide to RR Admin ?
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 504
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 05:09:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?
It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.
Doesn't it have six mods and two users?
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 935
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 06:22:57 PM »
You can never have too many mods.
Ive got an undercover team working 24/7
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 511
Crabamity
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 06:42:20 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 06:22:57 PM
You can never have too many mods.
Ive got an undercover team working 24/7
Dont give our secrets away
headset
Online
Posts: 4 619
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:49:05 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?
It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.
get them told captain
headset
Online
Posts: 4 619
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:52:21 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 05:09:38 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?
It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.
Doesn't it have six mods and two users?
....ouch!
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 643
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 07:53:07 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 04:17:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?
It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.
Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty
I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago
Unoriginal twat...
And i posted about having a headset section two weeks before you did....you unoriginal twat
headset
Online
Posts: 4 619
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 07:55:57 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 07:53:07 AM
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 04:17:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?
It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.
Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty
I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago
Unoriginal twat...
And i posted about having a headset section two weeks before you did....you unoriginal twat
he did as well
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 498
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 10:37:05 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 07:53:07 AM
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 04:17:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?
It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.
Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty
I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago
Unoriginal twat...
And i posted about having a headset section two weeks before you did....you unoriginal twat
Maybe, but you're not a proper RR member are you....just makes Matty even more dull though.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 757
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 12:16:12 PM »
Im not dull
You should SEE the videos Steely has of me stored on his phone
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 498
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 05:04:52 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:16:12 PM
Im not dull
You should SEE the videos Steely has of me stored on his phone
Wasn't going to mention them.......
headset
Online
Posts: 4 619
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 07:45:06 PM »
word has it ken wants me over there on a free transfer - with a big signing on fee - now he knows I'm a big noise that ticks like big ben the clock
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 10 450
Not big and not clever
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 07:57:54 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 06:22:57 PM
You can never have too many mods.
Ive got an undercover team working 24/7
Tell me about it. I sometimes miss posting as a regular but one must earn a crust.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 757
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 08:07:23 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 07:45:06 PM
word has it ken wants me over there on a free transfer - with a big signing on fee - now he knows I'm a big noise that ticks like big ben the clock
Ive put in a good word with admin for you mate
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 524
Re: FAO RR mods
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 08:19:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:07:23 PM
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 07:45:06 PM
word has it ken wants me over there on a free transfer - with a big signing on fee - now he knows I'm a big noise that ticks like big ben the clock
Ive put in a good word with admin for you mate
Me too, and Ken loves me
