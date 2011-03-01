Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 08, 2022, 08:52:05 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: FAO RR mods  (Read 444 times)
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 45 757


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 02:52:29 PM »
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?


It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.


 :like: :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 498



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:17:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?


It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.


 :like: :like:

Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty

I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago

Unoriginal twat...

 :matty:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 45 757


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:32:27 PM »
Fuck off you SAAB driving cunt 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 935


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:50:45 PM »
There was a separate board for posts about other message boards! Time for Mks guide to RR Admin ?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 504


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:09:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?


It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.


 :like: :like:

 

Doesn't it have six mods and two users?  :nige:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 935


View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:22:57 PM »
You can never have too many mods.

Ive got an undercover team working 24/7
Logged
Tory Cunt
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 511

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:42:20 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 06:22:57 PM
You can never have too many mods.

Ive got an undercover team working 24/7

 sshhh Dont give our secrets away
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 619


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:49:05 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?


It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.


 :like: :like:

monkey :like:

get them told captain
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 619


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:52:21 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 05:09:38 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?


It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.


 :like: :like:





 

Doesn't it have six mods and two users?  :nige:

monkey ....ouch!
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 643



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:53:07 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 04:17:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?


It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.


 :like: :like:

Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty

I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago

Unoriginal twat...

 :matty:

And i posted about having a headset section two weeks before you did....you unoriginal twat  jc
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 619


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:55:57 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:53:07 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 04:17:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?


It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.


 :like: :like:

Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty

I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago

Unoriginal twat...

 :matty:

And i posted about having a headset section two weeks before you did....you unoriginal twat  jc


he did as well monkey
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 498



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:37:05 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:53:07 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 04:17:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:52:29 PM
Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?


It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.


 :like: :like:

Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty

I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago

Unoriginal twat...

 :matty:

And i posted about having a headset section two weeks before you did....you unoriginal twat  jc

Maybe, but you're not a proper RR member are you....just makes Matty even more dull though.

 :matty:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 45 757


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:16:12 PM »
Im not dull 




You should SEE the videos Steely has of me stored on his phone  :nige:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 498



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:04:52 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:16:12 PM
Im not dull 




You should SEE the videos Steely has of me stored on his phone  :nige:

Wasn't going to mention them.......
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 619


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:45:06 PM »
word has it ken wants me over there on a free transfer - with a big signing on fee - now he knows I'm a big noise that ticks like big ben the clock :homer:
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 450


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:57:54 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 06:22:57 PM
You can never have too many mods.

Ive got an undercover team working 24/7

Tell me about it.  I sometimes miss posting as a regular but one must earn a crust.
Logged
CoB scum
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 45 757


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:07:23 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:45:06 PM
word has it ken wants me over there on a free transfer - with a big signing on fee - now he knows I'm a big noise that ticks like big ben the clock :homer:


Ive put in a good word with admin for you mate  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 524



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:19:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:07:23 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:45:06 PM
word has it ken wants me over there on a free transfer - with a big signing on fee - now he knows I'm a big noise that ticks like big ben the clock :homer:


Ive put in a good word with admin for you mate  :like:

Me too, and Ken loves me  :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 