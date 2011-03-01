El Capitan

FAO RR mods « on: Yesterday at 02:52:29 PM »





It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.





Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section? It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one. Logged

John Theone

Re: FAO RR mods « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:17:23 PM »





It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.







Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.

Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty



I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago



Unoriginal twat...



Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty

I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago

Unoriginal twat... Logged

Ben G



Re: FAO RR mods « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:50:45 PM » There was a separate board for posts about other message boards! Time for Mks guide to RR Admin ? Logged

Bernie

Re: FAO RR mods « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:09:38 PM »





It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.







Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.





Doesn't it have six mods and two users? Logged

headset

Re: FAO RR mods « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:49:05 AM »





It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.







Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.





get them told captain Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Re: FAO RR mods « Reply #9 on: Today at 07:53:07 AM »





It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.







Would it be possible to put all of MadKens FMTTM posts into a separate section?It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.

Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty



I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago



Unoriginal twat...





Get your own fucking cross board suggestions MattyI posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks agoUnoriginal twat...

And i posted about having a headset section two weeks before you did....you unoriginal twat Logged

El Capitan

Re: FAO RR mods « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:16:12 PM »









Im not dull

You should SEE the videos Steely has of me stored on his phone Logged

headset

Re: FAO RR mods « Reply #14 on: Today at 07:45:06 PM » word has it ken wants me over there on a free transfer - with a big signing on fee - now he knows I'm a big noise that ticks like big ben the clock Logged