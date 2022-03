El Capitan

Posts: 45 756 FAO RR mods « on: Yesterday at 02:52:29 PM »





It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.





Would it be possible to put all of MadKenís FMTTM posts into a separate section?It is really impacting on my reading experience. There is usually at least 2 threads about football on the first page of the board, rather than lefties etc, but currently there is only one.

John Theone

Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty



I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago



Unoriginal twat...



Get your own fucking cross board suggestions MattyI posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks agoUnoriginal twat...

Ben G



There was a separate board for Ďposts about other message boardsí! Time for ĎMkís guide to RR Adminí ?

Bernie

Doesn't it have six mods and two users?

headset

get them told captain

MF(c) DOOM

Get your own fucking cross board suggestions Matty



I posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks ago



Unoriginal twat...





Get your own fucking cross board suggestions MattyI posted on here about headsets news items needing a separate section weeks agoUnoriginal twat...

And i posted about having a headset section two weeks before you did....you unoriginal twat