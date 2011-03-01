Welcome,
Away Grounds count !
Author
Topic: Away Grounds count ! (Read 185 times)
Ben G
Away Grounds count !
Yesterday
at 01:40:34 PM »
Ive seen Boro play at 36 away grounds.
Ive seen footie at well over 50 .
Fan dedication C+
Tory Cunt
Snoozy
Re: Away Grounds count !
Yesterday
at 08:10:58 PM »
Over 100 individual grounds, too many matches to remember
Robbso
Re: Away Grounds count !
Yesterday
at 08:34:34 PM »
I have no idea. More than a few
headset
Re: Away Grounds count !
Today
at 07:41:17 AM »
I'm over fifty but tend not to go past Birmingham these days unless it's a big one etc.
John Theone
Re: Away Grounds count !
Today
at 10:39:44 AM »
I'm over fifty but tend not to go past Birmingham these days unless it's a big one etc.
You can't leave here.
What with all those news items to post to keep it going
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Away Grounds count !
Today
at 12:17:40 PM »
Why have I never been to Hull?
New album by Paul Heaton, mebbe
