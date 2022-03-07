Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 07, 2022, 08:48:34 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Away Grounds count !  (Read 87 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 934


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 01:40:34 PM »
Ive seen Boro play at 36 away grounds.

Ive seen footie at well over 50 .


Fan dedication C+
Logged
Tory Cunt
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 625


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:10:58 PM »
Over 100 individual grounds, too many matches to remember
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 906


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:34:34 PM »
I have no idea. More than a few :homer:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 