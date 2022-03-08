Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Isaiah Jones - A - ha running down the wing!!
« on: Yesterday at 09:11:24 AM »
As the song goes !! Only attracting the attention of the big boys.

if the premier league are looking at Spence then they must be looking at this lad as well.

I had my doubts early on but he is one i think can make the step up - I would say if he can up his own goal count to go with his current assist numbers then he/the club can command an even bigger wage/transfer fee. If things ever get to the table that is.

I would also say the same about Fry and Tavernier they need goals to make them the complete type of player that the prem looks for. You need to offer a bit more than just your day job these days as a top player.


It might be a bit early IMO for jones to the prem - that said if they come knocking in the summer you cant turn the top 6 down i would guess as a player - i know i couln't if i was a footy player

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17854332/boro-transfer-jones-man-utd-tottenham/
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:12:33 AM »
Fry is certainly capable of Prem standards.

Both Tav and Isaiah need more of an end product as you say. Jones is improving week on week with his all round game and I expect his finished article will be top class.
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:53:51 PM »
Becase it's his first season, the Big boys will see an opportunity to buy a cut price project.
That's why I hope we can get promotion this season.

If we don't, I would expect Fry, Tav, Spence & Jones to move on unfortunately.

Question is, how much would we make from the 4 of them?

ps: Maybe add Paddy to that list
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:22:39 PM »
Quote from: Nobby on Yesterday at 12:53:51 PM
Becase it's his first season, the Big boys will see an opportunity to buy a cut price project.
That's why I hope we can get promotion this season.

If we don't, I would expect Fry, Tav, Spence & Jones to move on unfortunately.

Question is, how much would we make from the 4 of them?

ps: Maybe add Paddy to that list

Why would we cut the price daftarse?

So Wilder will sell all of his team?

What a a load of shite

 monkey
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:12:11 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 04:22:39 PM
Quote from: Nobby on Yesterday at 12:53:51 PM
Becase it's his first season, the Big boys will see an opportunity to buy a cut price project.
That's why I hope we can get promotion this season.

If we don't, I would expect Fry, Tav, Spence & Jones to move on unfortunately.

Question is, how much would we make from the 4 of them?

ps: Maybe add Paddy to that list

Why would we cut the price daftarse?

Where the fuck did I say we would cut the price? Can you fucking read?

Silly prick!

So Wilder will sell all of his team?

What a a load of shite

 monkey
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:45:08 AM »
Quote from: Nobby on Yesterday at 12:53:51 PM
Becase it's his first season, the Big boys will see an opportunity to buy a cut price project.
That's why I hope we can get promotion this season.

If we don't, I would expect Fry, Tav, Spence & Jones to move on unfortunately.

Question is, how much would we make from the 4 of them?

ps: Maybe add Paddy to that list


its hard to call unless you know the full contract situation - fry, for example, is out of contract this year or next, I think. so that would reduce his fee from what you would get for him had he been under a 3/4 yr contract.

You would be daft to take less than 5/10 million from each(contract info pending) of them minimum. Could you get 20 each mybe so.

spense like wise only has a 1 yr left so you wont get massive money for him in the summer unless a bidding war starts...ask to much for him and he will just say fuck you and run his contract down and go buck she in a yrs time
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:24:45 AM »
I'd love to see us hang on to Jones and Fry at least.

Tav has been good since CW came in but if we were offered good money for him, I'd probably take it

Spence won't play for us again either way IMO
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:43:24 AM »
Quote from: Nobby on Today at 10:24:45 AM
I'd love to see us hang on to Jones and Fry at least.

Tav has been good since CW came in but if we were offered good money for him, I'd probably take it

Spence won't play for us again either way IMO

Good job that you have no influence whatsoever on it then

Get back to Championship Manager
