Becase it's his first season, the Big boys will see an opportunity to buy a cut price project.
That's why I hope we can get promotion this season.
If we don't, I would expect Fry, Tav, Spence & Jones to move on unfortunately.
Question is, how much would we make from the 4 of them?
ps: Maybe add Paddy to that list
its hard to call unless you know the full contract situation - fry, for example, is out of contract this year or next, I think. so that would reduce his fee from what you would get for him had he been under a 3/4 yr contract.
You would be daft to take less than 5/10 million from each(contract info pending) of them minimum. Could you get 20 each mybe so.
spense like wise only has a 1 yr left so you wont get massive money for him in the summer unless a bidding war starts...ask to much for him and he will just say fuck you and run his contract down and go buck she in a yrs time