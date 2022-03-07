Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 07, 2022, 12:28:40 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Isaiah Jones - A - ha running down the wing!!  (Read 59 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 604


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:11:24 AM »
As the song goes !! Only attracting the attention of the big boys.

if the premier league are looking at Spence then they must be looking at this lad as well.

I had my doubts early on but he is one i think can make the step up - I would say if he can up his own goal count to go with his current assist numbers then he/the club can command an even bigger wage/transfer fee. If things ever get to the table that is.

I would also say the same about Fry and Tavernier they need goals to make them the complete type of player that the prem looks for. You need to offer a bit more than just your day job these days as a top player.


It might be a bit early IMO for jones to the prem - that said if they come knocking in the summer you cant turn the top 6 down i would guess as a player - i know i couln't if i was a footy player

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17854332/boro-transfer-jones-man-utd-tottenham/
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 931


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:12:33 AM »
Fry is certainly capable of Prem standards.

Both Tav and Isaiah need more of an end product as you say. Jones is improving week on week with his all round game and I expect his finished article will be top class.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 