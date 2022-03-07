headset

Offline



Posts: 4 604





Posts: 4 604 Isaiah Jones - A - ha running down the wing!! « on: Today at 09:11:24 AM »



if the premier league are looking at Spence then they must be looking at this lad as well.



I had my doubts early on but he is one i think can make the step up - I would say if he can up his own goal count to go with his current assist numbers then he/the club can command an even bigger wage/transfer fee. If things ever get to the table that is.



I would also say the same about Fry and Tavernier they need goals to make them the complete type of player that the prem looks for. You need to offer a bit more than just your day job these days as a top player.





It might be a bit early IMO for jones to the prem - that said if they come knocking in the summer you cant turn the top 6 down i would guess as a player - i know i couln't if i was a footy player



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17854332/boro-transfer-jones-man-utd-tottenham/ As the song goes !! Only attracting the attention of the big boys.if the premier league are looking at Spence then they must be looking at this lad as well.I had my doubts early on but he is one i think can make the step up - I would say if he can up his own goal count to go with his current assist numbers then he/the club can command an even bigger wage/transfer fee. If things ever get to the table that is.I would also say the same about Fry and Tavernier they need goals to make them the complete type of player that the prem looks for. You need to offer a bit more than just your day job these days as a top player.It might be a bit early IMO for jones to the prem - that said if they come knocking in the summer you cant turn the top 6 down i would guess as a player - i know i couln't if i was a footy player Logged