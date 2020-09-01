kippers

Posts: 3 071 National Service « on: Yesterday at 05:49:11 PM » Would now be a good time to introduce it?

Anyone who at 18 is not doing something meaningful with their lives to offer 2 or 3 years servitude.

Would certainly reduce crime and gang related incidents.

headset

Posts: 4 604 Re: National Service « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:06:04 PM » It's a decent idea the problem is though half of the fuckers are a lost cause come the age of 14-16 - so you would not really want them near a gun army camp at 18.



what they need is hard labour type camps to deter the fuckers from a life of crime or ever returning to such a career. the problem with that score is the soft fuckers out there solicitors and doo gooders etc - think little joey the estate twat needs a youth club to sort him out .... until he re-offends time after time of course, and by then he is a lost cause.



we need to get tougher on the scum out there - not pander to them like some of the soft lefties want.

Bud Wiser

Bausor OUT!!!





Posts: 10 312Bausor OUT!!! Re: National Service « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:14:33 PM » Maybe we would get get some of the world-owes-us-a-living generation interested if HM Government could strike a deal with The North Face or Stone Island to make the uniforms?

Robbso

Spot on, our forces are made up of volunteers, the last thing they need or want is to serve with some untrustworthy cunt who doesnt want to be there in the first place.

Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 4 931 Re: National Service « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:53:30 PM » Conscripts rarely served with regulars apart from in time of war.



They mostly had the noddy jobs.

Nobby

Posts: 655 Re: National Service « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:15:39 PM » Evening chaps - I've been a long time lurker on this site and it looks like it has calmed down a bit since the last time I looked in :-D



Conscription: YES!



I've been saying for a long time that we should trade National Service for free further education. Recruits could help out in the NHS - helping out with the shortage of carers and nurses. Young people think that they have a God given right to a University education these days - giving something back to society may make them appreciate the Uni experience even more.

Rutters

Posts: 603 Re: National Service « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:29:04 PM » It would be just something else for the left to scream sexist! racist! homophobic! or transphobic! at.