It's a decent idea the problem is though half of the fuckers are a lost cause come the age of 14-16 - so you would not really want them near a gun army camp at 18.



what they need is hard labour type camps to deter the fuckers from a life of crime or ever returning to such a career. the problem with that score is the soft fuckers out there solicitors and doo gooders etc - think little joey the estate twat needs a youth club to sort him out .... until he re-offends time after time of course, and by then he is a lost cause.



we need to get tougher on the scum out there - not pander to them like some of the soft lefties want.





Spot on, our forces are made up of volunteers, the last thing they need or want is to serve with some untrustworthy cunt who doesnt want to be there in the first place.