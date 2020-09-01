Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 06, 2022, 06:39:16 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: National Service  (Read 44 times)
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 069


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:49:11 PM »
Would now be a good time to introduce it?
Anyone who at 18 is not doing something meaningful with their lives to offer 2 or 3 years servitude.
Would certainly reduce crime and gang related incidents.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 602


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:06:04 PM »
It's a decent idea the problem is though half of the fuckers are a lost cause come the age of 14-16 - so you would not really want them near a gun army camp at 18.

what they need is hard labour type camps to deter the fuckers from a life of crime or ever returning to such a career. the problem with that score is the soft fuckers out there solicitors and doo gooders etc - think little joey the estate twat needs a youth club to sort him out .... until he re-offends time after time of course, and by then he is a lost cause.

we need to get tougher on the scum out there - not pander to them like some of the soft lefties want.
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 312

Bausor OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:14:33 PM »
Maybe we would get get some of the world-owes-us-a-living generation interested if HM Government could strike a deal with The North Face or Stone Island to make the uniforms?
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 900


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:24:04 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:06:04 PM
It's a decent idea the problem is though half of the fuckers are a lost cause come the age of 14-16 - so you would not really want them near a gun army camp at 18.

what they need is hard labour type camps to deter the fuckers from a life of crime or ever returning to such a career. the problem with that score is the soft fuckers out there solicitors and doo gooders etc - think little joey the estate twat needs a youth club to sort him out .... until he re-offends time after time of course, and by then he is a lost cause.

we need to get tougher on the scum out there - not pander to them like some of the soft lefties want.


Spot on, our forces are made up of volunteers, the last thing they need or want is to serve with some untrustworthy cunt who doesnt want to be there in the first place.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 