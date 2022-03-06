Welcome,
March 06, 2022, 06:39:04 PM
Man City V Man Utd
Author
Topic: Man City V Man Utd
headset
Man City V Man Utd
50p Sancho 1st goal 2-2 @ 200/1
50p Grealish 1st goal 2-1 Man City @ 40/1
Slab Head 50p anytime goal 16/1....
It's shame both the fuckers can't lose today....YNWA
calamity
Re: Man City V Man Utd
Would think city will spank them tonight, handicap -2 or even -3 could be on.
headset
Re: Man City V Man Utd
ffs...5 minutes and everything but slab head is out the window the pair of manc bastards...
I hope City stuff them now and slab head gets a bet winning consolation goal for Man U.
Winston
Re: Man City V Man Utd
Looking like another obligatory city derby win
headset
Re: Man City V Man Utd
bastard - that said good goal from Sancho - game on again
Winston
Re: Man City V Man Utd
City back in front
