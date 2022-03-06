Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 06, 2022, 06:39:04 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Man City V Man Utd  (Read 55 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 602


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:54:08 PM »
50p Sancho 1st goal 2-2 @ 200/1

50p Grealish 1st goal 2-1 Man City @ 40/1

Slab Head 50p anytime goal 16/1....


It's shame both the fuckers can't lose today....YNWA  monkey
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 508

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:21:33 PM »
Would think city will spank them tonight, handicap -2 or even -3 could be on.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 602


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:37:26 PM »
ffs...5 minutes and everything but slab head is out the window the pair of manc bastards...


I hope City stuff them now and slab head gets a  bet winning consolation goal for Man U.
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 924


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:37:57 PM »
Looking like another obligatory city derby win
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 602


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:54:31 PM »
bastard - that said good goal from Sancho - game on again
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 924


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:59:29 PM »
City back in front
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 