Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 09, 2022, 12:04:49 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️  (Read 664 times)
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 650



View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 11:51:14 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 10:33:14 PM
There is nothing funny about watching your team being thrashed.

Exactly Bill, but your team won tonight, beat Fleetwood.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 401


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:10:06 AM »
So you say. In the meantime have a look at Wilders comments after the game. Time for you to face some uncomfortable facts methinks.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:21:22 AM by Bill Buxton » Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 918


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:44:05 AM »
Better team won, shit happens. We were never at the races.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 609


View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Today at 10:37:10 AM »
Never get too high or too low.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 940


View Profile WWW
« Reply #54 on: Today at 10:40:32 AM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 11:02:10 PM
Quote from: TeesvilleMonsoon on Yesterday at 10:47:35 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 10:42:51 PM
Coburn's miss summed the night up....not boro's night tonight ..UTB

Theres it not being your night then theres getting licked out by Paul Heckingbottom ffs

monkey

we were never going to score in a brothel tonight...a  licking out was probably the best we could have asked for mcl

Not quite sure I follow that analogy.
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 634


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Today at 10:52:09 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 10:40:32 AM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 11:02:10 PM
Quote from: TeesvilleMonsoon on Yesterday at 10:47:35 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 10:42:51 PM
Coburn's miss summed the night up....not boro's night tonight ..UTB

Theres it not being your night then theres getting licked out by Paul Heckingbottom ffs

monkey

we were never going to score in a brothel tonight...a  licking out was probably the best we could have asked for mcl

Not quite sure I follow that analogy.

monkey

yes i happen to agree you on this occasssion
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 940


View Profile WWW
« Reply #56 on: Today at 10:58:35 AM »
Whos licking who out and why are they at a brothel? 
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 