Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 09, 2022, 12:04:49 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ (Read 664 times)
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 650
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #50 on:
Yesterday
at 11:51:14 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 10:33:14 PM
There is nothing funny about watching your team being thrashed.
Exactly Bill, but your team won tonight, beat Fleetwood.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 401
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 09:10:06 AM »
So you say. In the meantime have a look at Wilders comments after the game. Time for you to face some uncomfortable facts methinks.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 09:21:22 AM by Bill Buxton
»
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 918
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 09:44:05 AM »
Better team won, shit happens. We were never at the races.
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 609
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 10:37:10 AM »
Never get too high or too low.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 940
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 10:40:32 AM »
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 11:02:10 PM
Quote from: TeesvilleMonsoon on
Yesterday
at 10:47:35 PM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 10:42:51 PM
Coburn's miss summed the night up....not boro's night tonight ..UTB
Theres it not being your night then theres getting licked out by Paul Heckingbottom ffs
we were never going to score in a brothel tonight...a
licking
out was probably the best we could have asked for
Not quite sure I follow that analogy.
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 634
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 10:52:09 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 10:40:32 AM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 11:02:10 PM
Quote from: TeesvilleMonsoon on
Yesterday
at 10:47:35 PM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 10:42:51 PM
Coburn's miss summed the night up....not boro's night tonight ..UTB
Theres it not being your night then theres getting licked out by Paul Heckingbottom ffs
we were never going to score in a brothel tonight...a
licking
out was probably the best we could have asked for
Not quite sure I follow that analogy.
yes i happen to agree you on this occasssion
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 940
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 10:58:35 AM »
Whos licking who out and why are they at a brothel?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...