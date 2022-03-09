Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 09, 2022, 09:58:43 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ (Read 608 times)
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 650
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #50 on:
Yesterday
at 11:51:14 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 10:33:14 PM
There is nothing funny about watching your team being thrashed.
Exactly Bill, but your team won tonight, beat Fleetwood.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 401
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 09:10:06 AM »
So you say. In the meantime have a look at Wilders comments after the game. Time for you to face some uncomfortable facts methinks.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 09:21:22 AM by Bill Buxton
»
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 917
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 09:44:05 AM »
Better team won, shit happens. We were never at the races.
Logged
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...