Winston

Online



Posts: 933





Posts: 933 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « on: March 06, 2022, 04:33:08 PM »



I fancy Boro, and the play off places fight really is hotting up.



Once again the big question seems to be who starts up front? Tough game thisI fancy Boro, and the play off places fight really is hotting up.Once again the big question seems to be who starts up front? Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 4 627





Posts: 4 627 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #4 on: March 06, 2022, 04:59:25 PM » agree with that ben - I would go as far as to say we need 5/6pts minimum from the next 3 away games.



Sheff Utd - draw.

Millwall - draw.

Birmingham - win.



anything above that and I will be well impressed given or poor away return of points Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 1 025





Posts: 1 025 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #8 on: March 06, 2022, 05:28:04 PM » 1-1 head





1-2 heart , they have not lost at home since October , so a tough place to go , depends which Boro show up Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

kippers

Online



Posts: 3 075





Posts: 3 075 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #11 on: March 06, 2022, 09:09:09 PM » Fact is, weve struggled against poor teams, and I feel we will be well up for Sheffield.



I am expecting a win which will put us in a solid playoff spot.



1-0 Boro Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 4 627





Posts: 4 627 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #13 on: Today at 08:02:41 AM »



matchday - head still says a desmond, but the matchday heart will be going 1-0 Boro tonight in my bet... UTFB away end sell out...! oh, Chrissy Wilder said he fucking loves Paddy McNairmatchday - head still says a desmond, but the matchday heart will be going 1-0 Boro tonight in my bet... UTFB away end sell out...! Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 4 627





Posts: 4 627 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #14 on: Today at 08:01:15 PM »



tonights bets are on



Andraz Sporar

Draw 2-2

First Goal Scorer 60/1

Sheff Utd v Middlesbrough £2.50



Isaiah Jones

Middlesbrough 1-0

First Goal Scorer 80/1 £2.50



dael fry anytime scorer £1.00 @20/1



Marcus Tavernier anytime score £1.00 @11/2





Folarin Balogun

Last Goal Scorer £1.00 @15/2





CMON BORO

The teams are in the tunneltonights bets are onAndraz SporarDraw 2-2First Goal Scorer 60/1Sheff Utd v Middlesbrough £2.50Isaiah JonesMiddlesbrough 1-0First Goal Scorer 80/1 £2.50dael fry anytime scorer £1.00 @20/1Marcus Tavernier anytime score £1.00 @11/2Folarin BalogunLast Goal Scorer £1.00 @15/2CMON BORO Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 4 627





Posts: 4 627 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #19 on: Today at 09:12:54 PM » as commentary said it was coming that said a little unlucky in how they did get it in the end with that deflection.



time to earn our corn here until No2 went in..... shit away from continues - it could be a long night unless we get a grip of things Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 4 627





Posts: 4 627 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #26 on: Today at 09:35:35 PM » a shocker of a first-half from us - that Sporar miss is not acceptable from any player never mind from a striker - a piss poor miss that. Boro need the next goal or it's game over if they get it.



They look good but we have been shit as well. we cant be that bad again for another half a game Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 4 627





Posts: 4 627 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #35 on: Today at 10:15:04 PM » 3-0 .... no complaints from me.. 3-1 now ..lol



it ups a draw at Millwall as a shit result... we need a win there and then another 3pts at Brum...to take the heat out of tonight's loss.



its not the result tonight its tonight's performance that's the concern... our results away from home however are a worry for a team with eyes on the play offs Logged

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 400





Posts: 5 400 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #36 on: Today at 10:15:44 PM » Letís face it none of us are really surprised. Boro have been good at home,and the cup run has flattered them somewhat. They simply do not have enough steel in the team,particularly up front.Their abysmal away form will scupper any play off chances. However this is no bad thing ,if they had gained promotion they would have been hammered in the Prem and come straight back down. If Wilder is to do it he needs at least two transfer windows. Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 4 627





Posts: 4 627 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #41 on: Today at 10:33:58 PM »





the plus side from my point of view.... it's never over until the maths say it is... Bring on the Millwall.UTB and there you are 4-1..Wilders first dilemma....brilliant at home and let's face it shit away from home regardless of how good or bad we might play..the plus side from my point of view.... it's never over until the maths say it is... Bring on the Millwall.UTB Logged