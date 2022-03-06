headset

Offline



Posts: 4 612





Posts: 4 612

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #4 on: March 06, 2022, 04:59:25 PM » agree with that ben - I would go as far as to say we need 5/6pts minimum from the next 3 away games.



Sheff Utd - draw.

Millwall - draw.

Birmingham - win.



anything above that and I will be well impressed given or poor away return of points