March 06, 2022, 10:38:09 PM
Sheffield United - Boro
Winston
« on: Today at 04:33:08 PM »
Tough game this

I fancy Boro, and the play off places fight really is hotting up.

Once again the big question seems to be who starts up front? 
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:40:27 PM »
Theyll get zilch while well bag 6 :homer:
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:50:56 PM »
a desmond for me.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:52:58 PM »
If we have a further 4 points come Saturday evening . Result !
Tory Cunt
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:59:25 PM »
agree with that ben - I would go as far as to say we need 5/6pts minimum from the next 3 away games.

Sheff Utd - draw.
Millwall - draw.
Birmingham - win.

anything above that and I will be well impressed given or poor away return of points
Bill Buxton
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:21:43 PM »

I think we will do very well to come away with a point.
Winston
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:21:46 PM »
On Sky for those not going

Winston
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:22:16 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:21:43 PM

I think we will do very well to come away with a point.

I love the optimism  mcl
Gingerpig
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:28:04 PM »
1-1 head


1-2 heart , they have not lost at home since October , so a tough place to go , depends which Boro show up
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bill Buxton
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:28:07 PM »
Unfortunately Boro havent been showing up away from home lately.
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:27:21 PM »
Go on bill :homer:
kippers
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:09:09 PM »
Fact is, weve struggled against poor teams, and I feel we will be well up for Sheffield.

I am expecting a win which will put us in a solid playoff spot.

1-0 Boro
