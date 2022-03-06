Welcome,
March 06, 2022, 06:38:58 PM
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Winston
Posts: 924
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
on:
Today
at 04:33:08 PM »
Tough game this
I fancy Boro, and the play off places fight really is hotting up.
Once again the big question seems to be who starts up front?
Robbso
Posts: 15 900
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:40:27 PM »
Theyll get zilch while well bag 6
headset
Posts: 4 602
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:50:56 PM »
a desmond for me.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 929
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:52:58 PM »
If we have a further 4 points come Saturday evening . Result !
Tory Cunt
headset
Posts: 4 602
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:59:25 PM »
agree with that ben - I would go as far as to say we need 5/6pts minimum from the next 3 away games.
Sheff Utd - draw.
Millwall - draw.
Birmingham - win.
anything above that and I will be well impressed given or poor away return of points
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 393
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:21:43 PM »
I think we will do very well to come away with a point.
Winston
Posts: 924
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:21:46 PM »
On Sky for those not going
Winston
Posts: 924
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:22:16 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 05:21:43 PM
I think we will do very well to come away with a point.
I love the optimism
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 024
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:28:04 PM »
1-1 head
1-2 heart , they have not lost at home since October , so a tough place to go , depends which Boro show up
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 393
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sheffield United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:28:07 PM »
Unfortunately Boro havent been showing up away from home lately.
