March 06, 2022
ComeOnBoro.com
Chelsea fans
Topic: Chelsea fans (Read 14 times)
Robbso
Chelsea fans
Today
at 11:14:35 AM »
Covered themselves in glory at Burnley I see
calamity
Crabamity
Re: Chelsea fans
Today
at 11:35:32 AM »
Just came in here to type the same thing. Utter vermin in perpetuity.
