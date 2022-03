Billy Balfour

Used it first time proper last night picking someone up from a packed venue. Was parked 10 mins away.

Text them the link where I got parked, they opened in Google maps as they never had app.

Highly recommended if you have kids or go to match with folk and need to give your location to meet up etc. Be even useful out shopping with family etc.



https://what3words.com



