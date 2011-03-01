Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 07, 2022
Topic: Hes Back !!!!!!!!!
Bernie
Posts: 7 498


Yesterday at 01:17:03 AM
Hes back, yet again, yet again

BIG NIGE with a new political movement!!!!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10581529/Nigel-Farage-campaign-Net-Zero-policy-referendum.html
headset
Posts: 4 602


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:33:32 AM
Guess who's back monkey - tell a friend Nige is back... :nige:
Henry Chinaski

Posts: 16



Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:51:49 AM
Yes, he's been bought by PUTIN again, the treacherous Frog Faced C*nt
Snoozy
Posts: 623


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:01:10 AM
Yes, he's been bought by PUTIN again, the treacherous Frog Faced C*nt

Why is there no clown imoji on here?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 517



Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:57:58 AM
Youll do
Billy Balfour
Posts: 5 124



Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:08:54 AM
Good form sir.
calamity
Posts: 8 508

Crabamity


Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:36:51 AM
Good news for Labour if he gets some momentum, excuse the pun  :basil:
Robbso
Posts: 15 903


Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:42:08 AM
I cant be arsed, what bandwagon has he jumped on this time
Henry Chinaski

Posts: 16



Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:37:49 PM
He is now trying to destroy all efforts on climate change with a campaign aimed at reversing Carbon Net Zero initiatives

Because as with Brexit he is in the pay of right-wing US Libertarians like Bill Koch who made their fortunes from fossil fuels, and we buy 40% of our Oil & Gas from Russia so there will be money from there to try to ensure that continues by rejecting moves to Green energy sources
Flyers Nap
Posts: 6 227



Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:56:18 PM
40% my arse.
Hes making a valid point, relying on other countries when we have our own natural resources under our feet.
Tell me why gas is not a clean energy option 🤷‍♂️

Green energy is expensive and unreliable at present, so go on Nigel, stick it up um as they say.
Flyers Nap
Posts: 6 227



Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:10:50 PM
Energy Independence, not Net Zero, should be the governments top priority.

Renewables will play a large part in any drive for energy independence, but arbitrary targets should be dropped in favour of a focus on securing supply and reducing prices.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 930


Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:22:27 PM
Fracking the huge amount of Shale reserves that we have would get my vote !

Nuclear power too !
Tory Cunt
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 369


Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:53:28 PM
I think future generations will look back at Farage with a sense of wonderment as to how he managed to gull so many people into such a monumentally idiotic action of national self harm!
Snoozy
Posts: 623


Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:40:13 PM
 :like: :like: :like: :like: :like:
Robbso
Posts: 15 903


Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:47:44 PM
Is he related to Tommy
Rutters
Posts: 603


Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:36:58 PM
It makes no sense whatsoever to pay other country's producers to extract the gas then ship it to us when we have our own.

We're not ready for 100% renewables yet so, until we are, we should try to help the poorest by limiting the price as much as we can and try to be self-sufficient as far as possible.

When fracking started in the US it created a cheap fuel economy boost... until Biden happened.
kippers
Posts: 3 071


Reply #16 on: Today at 08:45:13 AM
We did it with coal.
The argument being was that it was cheaper to import.
The trouble with that economy is you are sacrificing your strategic energy supply.


Most of Europe has followed this energy import model, only now they get carbon credit medals for the pretend notion that they are saving the planet  :alf:
