Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 07, 2022, 12:31:11 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Hes Back !!!!!!!!!  (Read 431 times)
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 498


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 01:17:03 AM »
Hes back, yet again, yet again

BIG NIGE with a new political movement!!!!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10581529/Nigel-Farage-campaign-Net-Zero-policy-referendum.html
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 602


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:33:32 AM »
Guess who's back monkey - tell a friend Nige is back... :nige:
Logged
Henry Chinaski

Offline Offline

Posts: 16



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:51:49 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 01:17:03 AM
Hes back, yet again, yet again

BIG NIGE with a new political movement!!!!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10581529/Nigel-Farage-campaign-Net-Zero-policy-referendum.html



Yes, he's been bought by PUTIN again, the treacherous Frog Faced C*nt
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 623


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:01:10 AM »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Yesterday at 09:51:49 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 01:17:03 AM
Hes back, yet again, yet again

BIG NIGE with a new political movement!!!!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10581529/Nigel-Farage-campaign-Net-Zero-policy-referendum.html



Yes, he's been bought by PUTIN again, the treacherous Frog Faced C*nt

Why is there no clown imoji on here?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 517



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:57:58 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 10:01:10 AM
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Yesterday at 09:51:49 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 01:17:03 AM
Hes back, yet again, yet again

BIG NIGE with a new political movement!!!!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10581529/Nigel-Farage-campaign-Net-Zero-policy-referendum.html



Yes, he's been bought by PUTIN again, the treacherous Frog Faced C*nt

Why is there no clown imoji on here?



Youll do
Logged
Billy Balfour
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 124



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:08:54 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:57:58 AM
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 10:01:10 AM
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Yesterday at 09:51:49 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 01:17:03 AM
Hes back, yet again, yet again

BIG NIGE with a new political movement!!!!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10581529/Nigel-Farage-campaign-Net-Zero-policy-referendum.html



Yes, he's been bought by PUTIN again, the treacherous Frog Faced C*nt

Why is there no clown imoji on here?



Youll do

Good form sir.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 508

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:36:51 AM »
Good news for Labour if he gets some momentum, excuse the pun  :basil:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 903


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:42:08 AM »
I cant be arsed, what bandwagon has he jumped on this time
Logged
Henry Chinaski

Offline Offline

Posts: 16



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:37:49 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:42:08 AM
I cant be arsed, what bandwagon has he jumped on this time

He is now trying to destroy all efforts on climate change with a campaign aimed at reversing Carbon Net Zero initiatives

Because as with Brexit he is in the pay of right-wing US Libertarians like Bill Koch who made their fortunes from fossil fuels, and we buy 40% of our Oil & Gas from Russia so there will be money from there to try to ensure that continues by rejecting moves to Green energy sources
Logged
Flyers Nap
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 227



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:56:18 PM »
40% my arse.
Hes making a valid point, relying on other countries when we have our own natural resources under our feet.
Tell me why gas is not a clean energy option 🤷‍♂️

Green energy is expensive and unreliable at present, so go on Nigel, stick it up um as they say.
Logged
Flyers Nap
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 227



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:10:50 PM »
Energy Independence, not Net Zero, should be the governments top priority.

Renewables will play a large part in any drive for energy independence, but arbitrary targets should be dropped in favour of a focus on securing supply and reducing prices.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 930


View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:22:27 PM »
Fracking the huge amount of Shale reserves that we have would get my vote !

Nuclear power too !
Logged
Tory Cunt
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 369


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:53:28 PM »
I think future generations will look back at Farage with a sense of wonderment as to how he managed to gull so many people into such a monumentally idiotic action of national self harm!
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 623


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:40:13 PM »
Quote from: Flyers Nap on Yesterday at 01:10:50 PM
Energy Independence, not Net Zero, should be the governments top priority.

Renewables will play a large part in any drive for energy independence, but arbitrary targets should be dropped in favour of a focus on securing supply and reducing prices.


 :like: :like: :like: :like: :like:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 903


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:47:44 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 03:53:28 PM
I think future generations will look back at Farage with a sense of wonderment as to how he managed to gull so many people into such a monumentally idiotic action of national self harm!

Is he related to Tommy
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 603


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:36:58 PM »
It makes no sense whatsoever to pay other country's producers to extract the gas then ship it to us when we have our own.

We're not ready for 100% renewables yet so, until we are, we should try to help the poorest by limiting the price as much as we can and try to be self-sufficient as far as possible.

When fracking started in the US it created a cheap fuel economy boost... until Biden happened.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 