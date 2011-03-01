Bernie

« on: Yesterday at 01:17:03 AM »



BIG NIGE with a new political movement!!!!



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10581529/Nigel-Farage-campaign-Net-Zero-policy-referendum.html



Hes back, yet again, yet again

headset

« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:33:32 AM » - tell a friend Nige is back... Guess who's back- tell a friend Nige is back...

calamity

Crabamity





« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:36:51 AM » Good news for Labour if he gets some momentum, excuse the pun

Robbso

« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:42:08 AM » I cant be arsed, what bandwagon has he jumped on this time

Henry Chinaski

« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:37:49 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:42:08 AM

I cant be arsed, what bandwagon has he jumped on this time

He is now trying to destroy all efforts on climate change with a campaign aimed at reversing Carbon Net Zero initiatives



Because as with Brexit he is in the pay of right-wing US Libertarians like Bill Koch who made their fortunes from fossil fuels, and we buy 40% of our Oil & Gas from Russia so there will be money from there to try to ensure that continues by rejecting moves to Green energy sources



Flyers Nap

« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:56:18 PM » 40% my arse.

Hes making a valid point, relying on other countries when we have our own natural resources under our feet.

Tell me why gas is not a clean energy option 🤷‍♂️



Green energy is expensive and unreliable at present, so go on Nigel, stick it up um as they say.

Flyers Nap

« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:10:50 PM » Energy Independence, not Net Zero, should be the governments top priority.



Renewables will play a large part in any drive for energy independence, but arbitrary targets should be dropped in favour of a focus on securing supply and reducing prices. Logged

Ben G



« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:22:27 PM » Fracking the huge amount of Shale reserves that we have would get my vote !



Nuclear power too !

Squarewheelbike

« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:53:28 PM » I think future generations will look back at Farage with a sense of wonderment as to how he managed to gull so many people into such a monumentally idiotic action of national self harm!