Henry Chinaski

Offline



Posts: 16







Posts: 16 Re: He’s Back !!!!!!!!! « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:37:49 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 11:42:08 AM

I can’t be arsed, what bandwagon has he jumped on this time

He is now trying to destroy all efforts on climate change with a campaign aimed at reversing Carbon Net Zero initiatives



Because as with Brexit he is in the pay of right-wing US Libertarians like Bill Koch who made their fortunes from fossil fuels, and we buy 40% of our Oil & Gas from Russia so there will be money from there to try to ensure that continues by rejecting moves to Green energy sources



He is now trying to destroy all efforts on climate change with a campaign aimed at reversing Carbon Net Zero initiativesBecause as with Brexit he is in the pay of right-wing US Libertarians like Bill Koch who made their fortunes from fossil fuels, and we buy 40% of our Oil & Gas from Russia so there will be money from there to try to ensure that continues by rejecting moves to Green energy sources Logged