Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 06, 2022, 11:37:15 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Hes Back !!!!!!!!!  (Read 163 times)
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 498


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:17:03 AM »
Hes back, yet again, yet again

BIG NIGE with a new political movement!!!!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10581529/Nigel-Farage-campaign-Net-Zero-policy-referendum.html
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 596


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:33:32 AM »
Guess who's back monkey - tell a friend Nige is back... :nige:
Logged
Henry Chinaski

Online Online

Posts: 15



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:51:49 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:17:03 AM
Hes back, yet again, yet again

BIG NIGE with a new political movement!!!!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10581529/Nigel-Farage-campaign-Net-Zero-policy-referendum.html



Yes, he's been bought by PUTIN again, the treacherous Frog Faced C*nt
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 622


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:01:10 AM »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 09:51:49 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:17:03 AM
Hes back, yet again, yet again

BIG NIGE with a new political movement!!!!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10581529/Nigel-Farage-campaign-Net-Zero-policy-referendum.html



Yes, he's been bought by PUTIN again, the treacherous Frog Faced C*nt

Why is there no clown imoji on here?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 517



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:57:58 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 10:01:10 AM
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 09:51:49 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:17:03 AM
Hes back, yet again, yet again

BIG NIGE with a new political movement!!!!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10581529/Nigel-Farage-campaign-Net-Zero-policy-referendum.html



Yes, he's been bought by PUTIN again, the treacherous Frog Faced C*nt

Why is there no clown imoji on here?



Youll do
Logged
Billy Balfour
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 124



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:08:54 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:57:58 AM
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 10:01:10 AM
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 09:51:49 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:17:03 AM
Hes back, yet again, yet again

BIG NIGE with a new political movement!!!!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10581529/Nigel-Farage-campaign-Net-Zero-policy-referendum.html



Yes, he's been bought by PUTIN again, the treacherous Frog Faced C*nt

Why is there no clown imoji on here?



Youll do

Good form sir.
Logged
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 507

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:36:51 AM »
Good news for Labour if he gets some momentum, excuse the pun  :basil:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 