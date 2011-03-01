Welcome,
March 06, 2022, 11:37:15 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Hes Back !!!!!!!!!
Author
Topic: Hes Back !!!!!!!!! (Read 163 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 498
Hes Back !!!!!!!!!
«
on:
Today
at 01:17:03 AM »
Hes back, yet again, yet again
BIG NIGE with a new political movement!!!!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10581529/Nigel-Farage-campaign-Net-Zero-policy-referendum.html
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 596
Re: Hes Back !!!!!!!!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:33:32 AM »
Guess who's back
- tell a friend Nige is back...
Henry Chinaski
Online
Posts: 15
Re: Hes Back !!!!!!!!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:51:49 AM »
Yes, he's been bought by PUTIN again, the treacherous Frog Faced C*nt
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 622
Re: Hes Back !!!!!!!!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:01:10 AM »
Why is there no clown imoji on here?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 517
Re: Hes Back !!!!!!!!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:57:58 AM »
Youll do
Billy Balfour
Online
Posts: 5 124
Re: Hes Back !!!!!!!!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:08:54 AM »
Good form sir.
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 507
Crabamity
Re: Hes Back !!!!!!!!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:36:51 AM »
Good news for Labour if he gets some momentum, excuse the pun
