Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 498





Posts: 7 498 Hes Back !!!!!!!!! « on: Today at 01:17:03 AM »



BIG NIGE with a new political movement!!!!



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10581529/Nigel-Farage-campaign-Net-Zero-policy-referendum.html



Hes back, yet again, yet againBIG NIGE with a new political movement!!!! Logged