March 05, 2022, 05:00:30 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Amanda Staveley throwing hand grenades again
Topic: Amanda Staveley throwing hand grenades again (Read 78 times)
calamity
Posts: 8 504
Crabamity
Amanda Staveley throwing hand grenades again
Today
at 01:25:59 PM »
"Unfair" that Abramovic has to sell Chelsea due to a "relationship he might have"
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/60609847
She's definitely not interested in popularity contests, the horse-headed ghoul
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 023
Re: Amanda Staveley throwing hand grenades again
Today
at 02:39:08 PM »
She's employed by as big a bunch of tyrants & despots as Putin so no shock to see her toe the line
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
