March 05, 2022, 08:03:05 PM
Headset, wheres the bloody bet thread?
Author
Topic: Headset, wheres the bloody bet thread? (Read 106 times)
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 023
Headset, wheres the bloody bet thread?
«
on:
Today
at 10:19:28 AM »
Yer late son so
Stoke
Millwall
Rotherham
Oxford
Wycombe
28-1
The big lad is 3-1 today anytime ....but a proven winner bet
Taylor at 11-1 anytime as he has to score for someone sometime
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 925
Re: Headset, wheres the bloody bet thread?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:48:33 AM »
⚡ Draw: Pardubice vs České Budějovice - Czech Republic @ 3.44
⚡ Over 2.5 Goals: Baník Ostrava vs Slovan Liberec - Czech Republic @ 2.00
⚡ BTTS Yes: Nieciecza vs Warta Poznań - Poland @ 2.00
⚡ Home Win: Lechia Gdańsk vs Wisła Kraków - Poland @ 2.39
From a football form tipster website!
Tory Cunt
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 023
Re: Headset, wheres the bloody bet thread?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:56:47 AM »
Bloody hell Ben, bit obscure
Backed Matt Crooks to score in Ostrava game , because if anyone can , Matty can
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 925
Re: Headset, wheres the bloody bet thread?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:06:29 AM »
Hey! Yesterday I got a Yankee up on the Czech 2nd division thanks to that site.
Finding the games buried deep on sky bet is harder than winning the cash.
Tory Cunt
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 368
Re: Headset, wheres the bloody bet thread?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:01:36 PM »
Stoke
Plymouth
Rotherham
Wigan
Crawley
Newport
Sutton
Cove
Gers
Oxford
Hibs
Derby
QPR
OK at the moment, none losing!
headset
Posts: 4 591
Re: Headset, wheres the bloody bet thread?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:52:23 PM »
the big chiefs are now back at work....so I'm now demoted back into the cabin im well in but not that well in
