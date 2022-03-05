Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 05, 2022, 01:35:57 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Headset, wheres the bloody bet thread?  (Read 44 times)
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 022


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:19:28 AM »
Yer late son  so


Stoke
Millwall
Rotherham
Oxford
Wycombe

28-1

The big lad is 3-1 today anytime ....but a proven winner bet

 Taylor at 11-1 anytime as  he has to score for someone sometime
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 923


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:48:33 AM »
⚡ Draw: Pardubice vs České Budějovice - Czech Republic @ 3.44
⚡ Over 2.5 Goals: Baník Ostrava vs Slovan Liberec - Czech Republic @ 2.00
⚡ BTTS Yes: Nieciecza vs Warta Poznań - Poland @ 2.00
⚡ Home Win: Lechia Gdańsk vs Wisła Kraków - Poland @ 2.39

From a football form tipster website!
Logged
Tory Cunt
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 022


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:56:47 AM »
Bloody hell Ben, bit obscure  :nige:

Backed Matt Crooks to score in Ostrava game , because if anyone can , Matty can  :alf: :alf:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 923


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:06:29 AM »
Hey! Yesterday I got a Yankee up on the Czech 2nd division thanks to that site.

Finding the games buried deep on sky bet is harder than winning the cash.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 