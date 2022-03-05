Welcome,
March 05, 2022, 01:35:57 PM
Headset, wheres the bloody bet thread?
Topic: Headset, wheres the bloody bet thread? (Read 44 times)
Gingerpig
Headset, wheres the bloody bet thread?
Today
at 10:19:28 AM »
Yer late son so
Stoke
Millwall
Rotherham
Oxford
Wycombe
28-1
The big lad is 3-1 today anytime ....but a proven winner bet
Taylor at 11-1 anytime as he has to score for someone sometime
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Ben G
Re: Headset, wheres the bloody bet thread?
Today
at 10:48:33 AM »
⚡ Draw: Pardubice vs České Budějovice - Czech Republic @ 3.44
⚡ Over 2.5 Goals: Baník Ostrava vs Slovan Liberec - Czech Republic @ 2.00
⚡ BTTS Yes: Nieciecza vs Warta Poznań - Poland @ 2.00
⚡ Home Win: Lechia Gdańsk vs Wisła Kraków - Poland @ 2.39
From a football form tipster website!
Logged
Tory Cunt
Gingerpig
Re: Headset, wheres the bloody bet thread?
Today
at 10:56:47 AM »
Bloody hell Ben, bit obscure
Backed Matt Crooks to score in Ostrava game , because if anyone can , Matty can
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Ben G
Re: Headset, wheres the bloody bet thread?
Today
at 11:06:29 AM »
Hey! Yesterday I got a Yankee up on the Czech 2nd division thanks to that site.
Finding the games buried deep on sky bet is harder than winning the cash.
Logged
Tory Cunt
