Gingerpig

Online



Posts: 1 022





Posts: 1 022 Headset, wheres the bloody bet thread? « on: Today at 10:19:28 AM » Yer late son so





Stoke

Millwall

Rotherham

Oxford

Wycombe



28-1



The big lad is 3-1 today anytime ....but a proven winner bet



Taylor at 11-1 anytime as he has to score for someone sometime Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 4 923





Mountain KingPosts: 4 923 Re: Headset, wheres the bloody bet thread? « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:48:33 AM » ⚡ Draw: Pardubice vs České Budějovice - Czech Republic @ 3.44

⚡ Over 2.5 Goals: Baník Ostrava vs Slovan Liberec - Czech Republic @ 2.00

⚡ BTTS Yes: Nieciecza vs Warta Poznań - Poland @ 2.00

⚡ Home Win: Lechia Gdańsk vs Wisła Kraków - Poland @ 2.39



From a football form tipster website! Logged Tory Cunt