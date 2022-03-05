Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 894





Robbso
Re: Shane Warne dead ! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:39:50 PM » Eh? Rod Marsh died of a heart attack. Warne paid tribute to him a few hours ago. He was some wicketkeeper in his day.

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 894





Robbso
Re: Shane Warne dead ! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:45:31 PM » Fucking hell, definitely the greatest spin bowler of all time. Aussie but a great RIP

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 497





Bernie
Re: Shane Warne dead ! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:15:24 PM »



Jesus - no age to deep fry. He certainly lived life to the full 52!!!Jesus - no age to deep fry. He certainly lived life to the full