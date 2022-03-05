Welcome,
March 05, 2022, 10:48:18 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Shane Warne dead !
Author
Topic: Shane Warne dead ! (Read 209 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 925
Shane Warne dead !
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:14:34 PM »
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17845074/shane-warne-dead-aged-52-after-suspected-heart-attack/
The best Ive ever seen!
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 894
Re: Shane Warne dead !
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:39:50 PM »
Eh? Rod Marsh died of a heart attack. Warne paid tribute to him a few hours ago. He was some wicketkeeper in his day.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 894
Re: Shane Warne dead !
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 03:45:31 PM »
Fucking hell, definitely the greatest spin bowler of all time. Aussie but a great RIP
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 497
Re: Shane Warne dead !
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:15:24 PM »
52!!!
Jesus - no age to deep fry. He certainly lived life to the full
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 595
Re: Shane Warne dead !
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:19:45 PM »
It's a toss-up between him and Ian Botham as to who is the best cricketer in my generation of watching the sport.
Logged
