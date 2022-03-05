Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 05, 2022, 10:48:18 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Shane Warne dead !  (Read 209 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 925


View Profile WWW
« on: Yesterday at 03:14:34 PM »
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17845074/shane-warne-dead-aged-52-after-suspected-heart-attack/

The best Ive ever seen!
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 894


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:39:50 PM »
Eh? Rod Marsh died of a heart attack. Warne paid tribute to him a few hours ago. He was some wicketkeeper in his day.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 894


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:45:31 PM »
Fucking hell, definitely the greatest spin bowler of all time. Aussie but a great RIP
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 497


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:15:24 PM »
52!!!

Jesus - no age to deep fry. He certainly lived life to the full  :beer:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 595


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:19:45 PM »
It's a toss-up between him and Ian Botham as to who is the best cricketer in my generation of watching the sport.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 