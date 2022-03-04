Winston

Posts: 926 Ukraine war « on: March 04, 2022, 09:27:08 AM » Absolutely frightening whats going on



I cant believe the news this morning that a nuclear power plant was shelled and set on fire



Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 4 932 Re: Ukraine war « Reply #1 on: March 04, 2022, 10:47:03 AM » Putin is clearly unstable and actually believes theres nazis out to get him.



Bernie

Posts: 7 498 Re: Ukraine war « Reply #2 on: March 04, 2022, 12:07:53 PM » Hard to see a good way out of this. Either carry on as we are and watch slaughter on an industrial scale (and hope he stops when he hits the EU/NATO borders), or get involved and enter WW3.



The only hope is that someone inside Russia slots the cunt like was tried with Hitler, but i would imagine the security around him is nailed down tighter than the wife's purse.

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 395 Re: Ukraine war « Reply #3 on: March 04, 2022, 12:38:27 PM » Im sure NATO has loads of attack drones. Start using them to help the Ukrainians. Their use can easily be denied. « Last Edit: March 04, 2022, 03:00:15 PM by Bill Buxton » Logged

Robbso

headset

Posts: 4 604 Re: Ukraine war « Reply #5 on: March 04, 2022, 01:03:37 PM » Kitchen sinks have just announced this weekend to ban all premier league games on china tv due to a planned public show of support from the premier league clubs to Ukraine.



in bed, with the Russians, as we first thought.. sides are starting to emerge.



My guess is Ukraine will soon be under Russian leadership and things will calm down..



The west are just pissing in the wind if they think they can stop Putin in his tracks without it all kicking off..



calamity

headset

Posts: 4 604 Re: Ukraine war « Reply #7 on: March 04, 2022, 01:12:21 PM » agreed in some respects my guess he will take what he feels belongs to them, but i don't think he will go into nato countries. That said you now just don't know with him.. so i agree nothing is off the table even WWW3 Logged

Winston

Bernie

Posts: 7 498 Re: Ukraine war « Reply #9 on: March 04, 2022, 01:28:06 PM » Quote from: headset on March 04, 2022, 01:12:21 PM but i don't think he will go into nato countries . That said you now just don't know with him.. so i agree nothing is off the table even WWW3

agreed in some respects my guess he will take what he feels belongs to them,. That said you now just don't know with him.. so i agree nothing is off the table even WWW3

He saw no problem sending goons to Salisbury to poison the Skripals, or that gadge in London a couple of years before that.......... He saw no problem sending goons to Salisbury to poison the Skripals, or that gadge in London a couple of years before that.......... Logged

kippers

Posts: 3 071 Re: Ukraine war « Reply #12 on: March 04, 2022, 03:07:45 PM » Quote from: headset on March 04, 2022, 01:03:37 PM Kitchen sinks have just announced this weekend to ban all premier league games on china tv due to a planned public show of support from the premier league clubs to Ukraine.



in bed, with the Russians, as we first thought.. sides are starting to emerge.



My guess is Ukraine will soon be under Russian leadership and things will calm down..



The west are just pissing in the wind if they think they can stop Putin in his tracks without it all kicking off..







Think China is not a fan of virtue signalling. The 'Premier League' should tone it down, its football matches ffs Think China is not a fan of virtue signalling. The 'Premier League' should tone it down, its football matches ffs Logged

headset

Posts: 4 604 Re: Ukraine war « Reply #15 on: March 05, 2022, 08:15:06 PM » Quote from: kippers on March 04, 2022, 03:07:45 PM Quote from: headset on March 04, 2022, 01:03:37 PM Kitchen sinks have just announced this weekend to ban all premier league games on china tv due to a planned public show of support from the premier league clubs to Ukraine.



in bed, with the Russians, as we first thought.. sides are starting to emerge.



My guess is Ukraine will soon be under Russian leadership and things will calm down..



The west are just pissing in the wind if they think they can stop Putin in his tracks without it all kicking off..







Think China is not a fan of virtue signalling. The 'Premier League' should tone it down, its football matches ffs

Think China is not a fan of virtue signalling. The 'Premier League' should tone it down, its football matches ffs



i don't mind people showing their support in all this.... that said I do agree .. its all wind and piss to some degree...it wont change minds it just outlines the outside world are in support of all things Ukraine i don't mind people showing their support in all this.... that said I do agree .. its all wind and piss to some degree...it wont change minds it just outlines the outside world are in support of all things Ukraine Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 395 Re: Ukraine war « Reply #16 on: Today at 01:23:17 PM » I wouldnt rule out Russia losing this war. Their military appears to be not up to it or up for it. Ukrainian army has been trained by the British and US for the last eight years. Logged

Pigeon droppings

Posts: 433 Re: Ukraine war « Reply #17 on: Today at 01:41:10 PM » The Russians are struggling against a small country on their own border!



Imagine squaring up for a fight against the might of NATO with all its tech and with all of its members having proper military training!



Putin's troops are already deflated after 11 days of struggle! An inferior in size, less well equipped but infinitely more determined army against the "might" of the moral less murderous Russians!



If Putin is SO convinced he is doing the right thing, why is he lying to his people about whats going on, subverting protestors, and restricting media coverage?



The head needs cutting off the snake......IMMEDIATELY! Logged

Winston

Posts: 926 Re: Ukraine war « Reply #18 on: Today at 02:03:54 PM » I'm not fully following the news but I think he has the power to take all the country



This could go on for months and I doubt the other major cities can hold out for that long Logged