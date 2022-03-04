Welcome,
March 07, 2022, 03:31:03 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Ukraine war
Author
Topic: Ukraine war (Read 404 times)
Winston
Posts: 926
Ukraine war
«
on:
March 04, 2022, 09:27:08 AM »
Absolutely frightening whats going on
I cant believe the news this morning that a nuclear power plant was shelled and set on fire
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 932
Re: Ukraine war
«
Reply #1 on:
March 04, 2022, 10:47:03 AM »
Putin is clearly unstable and actually believes theres nazis out to get him.
Either that or he really does want WW3 just for the craic.
Tory Cunt
Bernie
Posts: 7 498
Re: Ukraine war
«
Reply #2 on:
March 04, 2022, 12:07:53 PM »
Hard to see a good way out of this. Either carry on as we are and watch slaughter on an industrial scale (and hope he stops when he hits the EU/NATO borders), or get involved and enter WW3.
The only hope is that someone inside Russia slots the cunt like was tried with Hitler, but i would imagine the security around him is nailed down tighter than the wife's purse.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 395
Re: Ukraine war
«
Reply #3 on:
March 04, 2022, 12:38:27 PM »
Im sure NATO has loads of attack drones. Start using them to help the Ukrainians. Their use can easily be denied.
Robbso
Posts: 15 903
Re: Ukraine war
«
Reply #4 on:
March 04, 2022, 12:54:02 PM »
NATO cant get involved militarily until a member is attacked.
headset
Posts: 4 604
Re: Ukraine war
«
Reply #5 on:
March 04, 2022, 01:03:37 PM »
Kitchen sinks have just announced this weekend to ban all premier league games on china tv due to a planned public show of support from the premier league clubs to Ukraine.
in bed, with the Russians, as we first thought.. sides are starting to emerge.
My guess is Ukraine will soon be under Russian leadership and things will calm down..
The west are just pissing in the wind if they think they can stop Putin in his tracks without it all kicking off..
calamity
Posts: 8 508
Crabamity
Re: Ukraine war
«
Reply #6 on:
March 04, 2022, 01:08:31 PM »
Seems a World War is imminent. Hard to imagine Putin being satisfied with just the Ukraine.
headset
Posts: 4 604
Re: Ukraine war
«
Reply #7 on:
March 04, 2022, 01:12:21 PM »
agreed in some respects my guess he will take what he feels belongs to them, but i don't think he will go into nato countries. That said you now just don't know with him.. so i agree nothing is off the table even WWW3
Winston
Posts: 926
Re: Ukraine war
«
Reply #8 on:
March 04, 2022, 01:22:05 PM »
No longer feels safe being far away from conflict
Bernie
Posts: 7 498
Re: Ukraine war
«
Reply #9 on:
March 04, 2022, 01:28:06 PM »
Quote from: headset on March 04, 2022, 01:12:21 PM
agreed in some respects my guess he will take what he feels belongs to them,
but i don't think he will go into nato countries
. That said you now just don't know with him.. so i agree nothing is off the table even WWW3
He saw no problem sending goons to Salisbury to poison the Skripals, or that gadge in London a couple of years before that..........
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 395
Re: Ukraine war
«
Reply #10 on:
March 04, 2022, 03:02:58 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on March 04, 2022, 12:54:02 PM
NATO cant get involved militarily until a member is attacked.
NATO is already supplying lethal equipment to Ukraine. They could supply drones. Plausible deniability.The Russians would be unable to,prove it.
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 15 903
Re: Ukraine war
«
Reply #11 on:
March 04, 2022, 03:05:13 PM »
Ok bill
kippers
Posts: 3 071
Re: Ukraine war
«
Reply #12 on:
March 04, 2022, 03:07:45 PM »
Quote from: headset on March 04, 2022, 01:03:37 PM
Kitchen sinks have just announced this weekend to ban all premier league games on china tv due to a planned public show of support from the premier league clubs to Ukraine.
in bed, with the Russians, as we first thought.. sides are starting to emerge.
My guess is Ukraine will soon be under Russian leadership and things will calm down..
The west are just pissing in the wind if they think they can stop Putin in his tracks without it all kicking off..
Think China is not a fan of virtue signalling. The 'Premier League' should tone it down, its football matches ffs
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 395
Re: Ukraine war
«
Reply #13 on:
March 04, 2022, 03:21:30 PM »
Well at least Sainsburys are doing their bit.
Winston
Posts: 926
Re: Ukraine war
«
Reply #14 on:
March 04, 2022, 05:08:55 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on March 04, 2022, 03:02:58 PM
Quote from: Robbso on March 04, 2022, 12:54:02 PM
NATO cant get involved militarily until a member is attacked.
NATO is already supplying lethal equipment to Ukraine. They could supply drones. Plausible deniability.The Russians would be unable to,prove it.
I think someone might notice a drone flying around the inside of the Kremlin heading for Putin
headset
Posts: 4 604
Re: Ukraine war
«
Reply #15 on:
March 05, 2022, 08:15:06 PM »
Quote from: kippers on March 04, 2022, 03:07:45 PM
Quote from: headset on March 04, 2022, 01:03:37 PM
Kitchen sinks have just announced this weekend to ban all premier league games on china tv due to a planned public show of support from the premier league clubs to Ukraine.
in bed, with the Russians, as we first thought.. sides are starting to emerge.
My guess is Ukraine will soon be under Russian leadership and things will calm down..
The west are just pissing in the wind if they think they can stop Putin in his tracks without it all kicking off..
Think China is not a fan of virtue signalling. The 'Premier League' should tone it down, its football matches ffs
i don't mind people showing their support in all this.... that said I do agree .. its all wind and piss to some degree...it wont change minds it just outlines the outside world are in support of all things Ukraine
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 395
Re: Ukraine war
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 01:23:17 PM »
I wouldnt rule out Russia losing this war. Their military appears to be not up to it or up for it. Ukrainian army has been trained by the British and US for the last eight years.
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 433
Re: Ukraine war
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 01:41:10 PM »
The Russians are struggling against a small country on their own border!
Imagine squaring up for a fight against the might of NATO with all its tech and with all of its members having proper military training!
Putin's troops are already deflated after 11 days of struggle! An inferior in size, less well equipped but infinitely more determined army against the "might" of the moral less murderous Russians!
If Putin is SO convinced he is doing the right thing, why is he lying to his people about whats going on, subverting protestors, and restricting media coverage?
The head needs cutting off the snake......IMMEDIATELY!
Winston
Posts: 926
Re: Ukraine war
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 02:03:54 PM »
I'm not fully following the news but I think he has the power to take all the country
This could go on for months and I doubt the other major cities can hold out for that long
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 395
Re: Ukraine war
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 02:09:26 PM »
If Putin takes the cities thats just the beginnings of even more problems. They will then have to hold a country that will be engulfed in a massive insurgency. Western military experts say the Russians would need 500,000 troops to hold on to Ukraine. In the meantime Russias economy goes to hell in a handcart.
