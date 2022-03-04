Kitchen sinks have just announced this weekend to ban all premier league games on china tv due to a planned public show of support from the premier league clubs to Ukraine.
in bed, with the Russians, as we first thought.. sides are starting to emerge.
My guess is Ukraine will soon be under Russian leadership and things will calm down..
The west are just pissing in the wind if they think they can stop Putin in his tracks without it all kicking off..
Think China is not a fan of virtue signalling. The 'Premier League' should tone it down, its football matches ffs