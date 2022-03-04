Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Ukraine war  (Read 203 times)
Winston
« on: Today at 09:27:08 AM »
Absolutely frightening whats going on

I cant believe the news this morning that a nuclear power plant was shelled and set on fire

Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:47:03 AM »
Putin is clearly unstable and actually believes theres nazis out to get him.

Either that or he really does want WW3 just for the craic.
Tory Cunt
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:07:53 PM »
Hard to see a good way out of this. Either carry on as we are and watch slaughter on an industrial scale (and hope he stops when he hits the EU/NATO borders), or get involved and enter WW3.

The only hope is that someone inside Russia slots the cunt like was tried with Hitler, but i would imagine the security around him is nailed down tighter than the wife's purse.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:38:27 PM »
Im sure NATO has loads of attack drones. Start using them to help the Ukrainians. Their use can easily be denied.
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:54:02 PM »
NATO cant get involved militarily until a member is attacked.
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:03:37 PM »
Kitchen sinks have just announced this weekend to ban all premier league games on china tv due to a planned  public show of support from the premier league clubs to Ukraine.

in bed, with the Russians, as we first thought.. sides are starting to emerge.

My guess is Ukraine will soon be under Russian leadership and things will calm down..

The west are just pissing in the wind if they think they can stop Putin in his tracks without it all kicking off..
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:08:31 PM »
Seems a World War is imminent. Hard to imagine Putin being satisfied with just the Ukraine.
headset
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:12:21 PM »
agreed in some respects my guess he will take what he feels belongs to them, but i don't think he will go into nato countries. That said you now just don't know with him.. so i agree nothing is off the table even WWW3 lost
Winston
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:22:05 PM »
No longer feels safe being far away from conflict
Bernie
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:28:06 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 01:12:21 PM
agreed in some respects my guess he will take what he feels belongs to them, but i don't think he will go into nato countries. That said you now just don't know with him.. so i agree nothing is off the table even WWW3 lost

He saw no problem sending goons to Salisbury to poison the Skripals, or that gadge in London a couple of years before that..........
Bill Buxton
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:02:58 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:54:02 PM
NATO cant get involved militarily until a member is attacked.



NATO is already supplying lethal equipment to Ukraine. They could  supply  drones. Plausible deniability.The Russians would be unable to,prove it.
Robbso
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:05:13 PM »
Ok bill :gaz:
kippers
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:07:45 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 01:03:37 PM
Kitchen sinks have just announced this weekend to ban all premier league games on china tv due to a planned  public show of support from the premier league clubs to Ukraine.

in bed, with the Russians, as we first thought.. sides are starting to emerge.

My guess is Ukraine will soon be under Russian leadership and things will calm down..

The west are just pissing in the wind if they think they can stop Putin in his tracks without it all kicking off..



Think China is not a fan of virtue signalling. The 'Premier League'  should tone it down, its football matches ffs
Bill Buxton
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:21:30 PM »
Well at least Sainsburys are doing their bit.
Winston
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:08:55 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 03:02:58 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:54:02 PM
NATO cant get involved militarily until a member is attacked.



NATO is already supplying lethal equipment to Ukraine. They could  supply  drones. Plausible deniability.The Russians would be unable to,prove it.

I think someone might notice a drone flying around the inside of the Kremlin heading for Putin  mcl
