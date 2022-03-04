Winston

Posts: 914 Ukraine war « on: Today at 09:27:08 AM » Absolutely frightening whats going on



I cant believe the news this morning that a nuclear power plant was shelled and set on fire



Ben G



Posts: 4 920 Re: Ukraine war « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:47:03 AM » Putin is clearly unstable and actually believes theres nazis out to get him.

Either that or he really does want WW3 just for the craic.



Bernie

Posts: 7 497 Re: Ukraine war « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:07:53 PM » Hard to see a good way out of this. Either carry on as we are and watch slaughter on an industrial scale (and hope he stops when he hits the EU/NATO borders), or get involved and enter WW3.



The only hope is that someone inside Russia slots the cunt like was tried with Hitler, but i would imagine the security around him is nailed down tighter than the wife's purse.

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 387 Re: Ukraine war « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:38:27 PM » Im sure NATO has loads of attack drones. Start using them to help the Ukrainians. Their use can easily be denied.

Robbso

Posts: 15 891 Re: Ukraine war « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:54:02 PM » NATO cant get involved militarily until a member is attacked.

headset

Posts: 4 588 Re: Ukraine war « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:03:37 PM » Kitchen sinks have just announced this weekend to ban all premier league games on china tv due to a planned public show of support from the premier league clubs to Ukraine.



in bed, with the Russians, as we first thought.. sides are starting to emerge.



My guess is Ukraine will soon be under Russian leadership and things will calm down..



The west are just pissing in the wind if they think they can stop Putin in his tracks without it all kicking off..



calamity

Posts: 8 503Crabamity Re: Ukraine war « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:08:31 PM » Seems a World War is imminent. Hard to imagine Putin being satisfied with just the Ukraine.

headset

Posts: 4 588 Re: Ukraine war « Reply #7 on: Today at 01:12:21 PM » agreed in some respects my guess he will take what he feels belongs to them, but i don't think he will go into nato countries. That said you now just don't know with him.. so i agree nothing is off the table even WWW3

Winston

Posts: 914 Re: Ukraine war « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:22:05 PM » No longer feels safe being far away from conflict

Bernie

Posts: 7 497 Re: Ukraine war « Reply #9 on: Today at 01:28:06 PM » Quote from: headset on Today at 01:12:21 PM but i don't think he will go into nato countries . That said you now just don't know with him.. so i agree nothing is off the table even WWW3

He saw no problem sending goons to Salisbury to poison the Skripals, or that gadge in London a couple of years before that..........