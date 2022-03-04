Welcome,
March 04, 2022, 03:32:42 AM
FA Cup draw is Boro home to chelski
Author
Topic: FA Cup draw is Boro home to chelski (Read 178 times)
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 432
FA Cup draw is Boro home to chelski
Yesterday
at 08:50:27 PM »
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 432
Re: FA Cup draw is Boro home to chelski
Yesterday
at 08:54:21 PM »
Well if we ARE lucky enough to win the FA Cup........no one can say we had an easy route getting there!
Robbso
Posts: 15 886
Re: FA Cup draw is Boro home to chelski
Yesterday
at 08:54:35 PM »
Thatll do
headset
Posts: 4 585
Re: FA Cup draw is Boro home to chelski
Yesterday
at 08:54:57 PM »
carefree....
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 917
Re: FA Cup draw is Boro home to chelski
Yesterday
at 08:57:24 PM »
Reckon itll be on the Friday night on 📺
The town will be a war zone
Tory Cunt
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 483
Infant Herpes
Re: FA Cup draw is Boro home to chelski
Yesterday
at 10:23:17 PM »
Historic hatred mixed with their Russian owner's relationship with Putin...fuck me. Anybody fancy selling flick knives door-to-door, in the run up to this fucking battle? We'd clean up.
I know where you live
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 018
Re: FA Cup draw is Boro home to chelski
Yesterday
at 10:36:56 PM »
They are one of the worst supported clubs when they come here , slink in, then slink out , fuck them , as long as we turn up & play as we have done . that'll do me
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Winston
Posts: 908
Re: FA Cup draw is Boro home to chelski
Yesterday
at 10:53:39 PM »
Keep getting the big teams
Flyers Nap
Posts: 6 225
Re: FA Cup draw is Boro home to chelski
Yesterday
at 11:22:01 PM »
Wont be Friday, they play in Europe on the Wednesday.
Probably beat the cockanknee wankers on the Sunday
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 483
Infant Herpes
Re: FA Cup draw is Boro home to chelski
Yesterday
at 11:29:32 PM »
Is David Mellor still one of their hard boys?
I know where you live
