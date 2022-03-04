Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 04, 2022, 03:32:36 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: FA Cup draw is Boro home to chelski  (Read 177 times)
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 432


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:50:27 PM »
 :like: :like: :like:
Logged
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 432


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:54:21 PM »
Well if we ARE lucky enough to win the FA Cup........no one can say we had an easy route getting there!  :homer:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 886


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:54:35 PM »
Thatll do :mido:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 585


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:54:57 PM »
carefree....monkey :mido:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 917


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:57:24 PM »
Reckon itll be on the Friday night on 📺

The town will be a war zone
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 483

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:23:17 PM »
Historic hatred mixed with their Russian owner's relationship with Putin...fuck me. Anybody fancy selling flick knives door-to-door, in the run up to this fucking battle? We'd clean up.
Logged
I know where you live
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 018


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:36:56 PM »
They are one of the worst supported clubs when they come here , slink in, then slink out , fuck them , as long as we turn up & play as we have done . that'll do me  :mido:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 908


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:53:39 PM »
Keep getting the big teams
Logged
Flyers Nap
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 225



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:22:01 PM »
Wont be Friday, they play in Europe on the Wednesday.

Probably beat the cockanknee wankers on the Sunday
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 483

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:29:32 PM »
Is David Mellor still one of their hard boys?
Logged
I know where you live
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 