Winston

Offline



Posts: 915





Posts: 915 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « on: March 03, 2022, 04:42:15 PM » Think this will be my last match day thread if anyone wants to take over



A 6 pointer and a win has to be the aim for the play off places



I wonder if itís time to put Watmore back on the bench rather than start him



Logged

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 504



Crabamity





Posts: 8 504Crabamity Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #1 on: March 03, 2022, 07:20:37 PM » Luton doing well recently. My gobshite, mockney mate is full of himself already.



Thinking a 2-1 to the boro, but wouldnít be surprised by a score draw Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 4 924





Mountain KingPosts: 4 924 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:19:31 AM » Got my ticket this evening.



Apart from the other night Iíve settled into the SW upper. Too old to be jumping up and down in the South Stand but you still get a cracking atmosphere where I sit. Logged Tory Cunt

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 1 023





Posts: 1 023 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:31:10 PM » Hopefully a 2-1 .......but a 2/2 draw would not suprise , 2 sides who press & attack , should be a good un ...........watch it be a 0/0 Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Squarewheelbike

Online



Posts: 7 366





Posts: 7 366 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:45:07 PM » I do have a soft spot for Luton, for various reasons, but obviously not to Boro's detriment. Love to see them make the Premiership and make a proper go of it! Logged