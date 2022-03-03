Winston

Posts: 915 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « on: March 03, 2022, 04:42:15 PM » Think this will be my last match day thread if anyone wants to take over



A 6 pointer and a win has to be the aim for the play off places



I wonder if its time to put Watmore back on the bench rather than start him



calamity

Posts: 8 504Crabamity Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #1 on: March 03, 2022, 07:20:37 PM » Luton doing well recently. My gobshite, mockney mate is full of himself already.



Thinking a 2-1 to the boro, but wouldnt be surprised by a score draw

Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 4 924 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:19:31 AM » Got my ticket this evening.



Apart from the other night Ive settled into the SW upper. Too old to be jumping up and down in the South Stand but you still get a cracking atmosphere where I sit. Logged Tory Cunt

Gingerpig

Hopefully a 2-1 .......but a 2/2 draw would not suprise , 2 sides who press & attack , should be a good un ...........watch it be a 0/0

Squarewheelbike

I do have a soft spot for Luton, for various reasons, but obviously not to Boro's detriment. Love to see them make the Premiership and make a proper go of it!