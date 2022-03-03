Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 05, 2022, 05:00:05 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️  (Read 409 times)
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 915


View Profile
« on: March 03, 2022, 04:42:15 PM »
Think this will be my last match day thread if anyone wants to take over

A 6 pointer and a win has to be the aim for the play off places

I wonder if its time to put Watmore back on the bench rather than start him 

Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 504

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: March 03, 2022, 07:20:37 PM »
Luton doing well recently. My gobshite, mockney mate is full of himself already.

Thinking a 2-1 to the boro, but wouldnt be surprised by a score draw
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 894


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: March 03, 2022, 07:31:31 PM »
I think we will get 6 to their nowt :homer:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 588


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: March 03, 2022, 09:07:52 PM »
home  win :like:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 924


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:19:31 AM »
Got my ticket this evening.

Apart from the other night Ive settled into the SW upper. Too old to be jumping up and down in the South Stand but you still get a cracking atmosphere where I sit.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 513



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:40:34 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on March 03, 2022, 07:31:31 PM
I think we will get 6 to their nowt :homer:

You are a scholarly man  :bc: :bc:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 894


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:54:57 AM »
Its been mentioned  :homer:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 390


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:32:23 PM »
Need to win tomorrow to get into seventh place as Sheffield Utd ( thanks to Billy Sharp), are winning.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 390


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:42:42 PM »
Forest just done us a favour. Sixth place if we beat Luton tomorrow.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 894


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:47:31 PM »
Us monkey monkey
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 390


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:07:56 PM »
But we have to win tomorrow.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 894


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:24:10 PM »
We :basil: :basil:
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 023


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:31:10 PM »
Hopefully a 2-1 .......but a 2/2  draw would not suprise , 2 sides who press & attack , should be a good un ...........watch it be a  0/0 :nige:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 366


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:45:07 PM »
I do have a soft spot for Luton, for various reasons, but obviously not to Boro's detriment. Love to see them make the Premiership and make a proper go of it!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 513



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:13:30 AM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 11:45:07 PM
I do have a soft spot for Luton, for various reasons, but obviously not to Boro's detriment. Love to see them make the Premiership and make a proper go of it!

Strange; they get right on my tits, and Ive no idea why
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 924


View Profile WWW
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:08:42 AM »
Ive seen Boro V Luton twice


Coopers cracker and the last game at Ayresome Park!


We didnt play them for bloody decades after . Im
Logged
Tory Cunt
TeesvilleMonsoon
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 575

Fuck the pope


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:55:22 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 11:45:07 PM
I do have a soft spot for Luton, for various reasons, but obviously not to Boro's detriment. Love to see them make the Premiership and make a proper go of it!

I dont get this soft spot stuff. Fuck em all. Not boro I want you to lose every game you play and the team your playing
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 894


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:43:15 PM »
Quote from: TeesvilleMonsoon on Today at 12:55:22 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 11:45:07 PM
I do have a soft spot for Luton, for various reasons, but obviously not to Boro's detriment. Love to see them make the Premiership and make a proper go of it!

I dont get this soft spot stuff. Fuck em all. Not boro I want you to lose every game you play and the team your playing

 :like:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 924


View Profile WWW
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:56:21 PM »
Im off into town now!

If anyone fancies a bum pint , drop me a line.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 915


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:29:33 PM »
Connolly and Balogun start

Cant see McGree on subs. Must be injured
Logged
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 066


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:23:56 PM »
Get in 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 