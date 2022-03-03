Welcome,
March 05, 2022, 02:22:00 AM
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Author
Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Winston
Posts: 914
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
on:
March 03, 2022, 04:42:15 PM
Think this will be my last match day thread if anyone wants to take over
A 6 pointer and a win has to be the aim for the play off places
I wonder if its time to put Watmore back on the bench rather than start him
calamity
Posts: 8 503
Crabamity
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #1 on:
March 03, 2022, 07:20:37 PM
Luton doing well recently. My gobshite, mockney mate is full of himself already.
Thinking a 2-1 to the boro, but wouldnt be surprised by a score draw
Robbso
Posts: 15 893
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #2 on:
March 03, 2022, 07:31:31 PM
I think we will get 6 to their nowt
headset
Posts: 4 588
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #3 on:
March 03, 2022, 09:07:52 PM
home win
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 920
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 12:19:31 AM
Got my ticket this evening.
Apart from the other night Ive settled into the SW upper. Too old to be jumping up and down in the South Stand but you still get a cracking atmosphere where I sit.
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 512
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:40:34 AM
Quote from: Robbso on March 03, 2022, 07:31:31 PM
I think we will get 6 to their nowt
You are a scholarly man
Robbso
Posts: 15 893
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:54:57 AM
Its been mentioned
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 390
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:32:23 PM
Need to win tomorrow to get into seventh place as Sheffield Utd ( thanks to Billy Sharp), are winning.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 390
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:42:42 PM
Forest just done us a favour. Sixth place if we beat Luton tomorrow.
Robbso
Posts: 15 893
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:47:31 PM
Us
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 390
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 11:07:56 PM
But we have to win tomorrow.
Robbso
Posts: 15 893
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 11:24:10 PM
We
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 020
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 11:31:10 PM
Hopefully a 2-1 .......but a 2/2 draw would not suprise , 2 sides who press & attack , should be a good un ...........watch it be a 0/0
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 366
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 11:45:07 PM
I do have a soft spot for Luton, for various reasons, but obviously not to Boro's detriment. Love to see them make the Premiership and make a proper go of it!
