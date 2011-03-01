Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 04, 2022, 11:02:12 PM
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Winston
Yesterday at 04:42:15 PM
Think this will be my last match day thread if anyone wants to take over

A 6 pointer and a win has to be the aim for the play off places

I wonder if its time to put Watmore back on the bench rather than start him 

calamity
Crabamity


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:20:37 PM
Luton doing well recently. My gobshite, mockney mate is full of himself already.

Thinking a 2-1 to the boro, but wouldnt be surprised by a score draw
Robbso
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:31:31 PM
I think we will get 6 to their nowt :homer:
headset
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:07:52 PM
home  win :like:
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #4 on: Today at 12:19:31 AM
Got my ticket this evening.

Apart from the other night Ive settled into the SW upper. Too old to be jumping up and down in the South Stand but you still get a cracking atmosphere where I sit.
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #5 on: Today at 10:40:34 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 07:31:31 PM
I think we will get 6 to their nowt :homer:

You are a scholarly man  :bc: :bc:
Robbso
Reply #6 on: Today at 10:54:57 AM
Its been mentioned  :homer:
Bill Buxton
Reply #7 on: Today at 10:32:23 PM
Need to win tomorrow to get into seventh place as Sheffield Utd ( thanks to Billy Sharp), are winning.
Bill Buxton
Reply #8 on: Today at 10:42:42 PM
Forest just done us a favour. Sixth place if we beat Luton tomorrow.
Robbso
Reply #9 on: Today at 10:47:31 PM
Us monkey monkey
