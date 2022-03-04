Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️  (Read 102 times)
Think this will be my last match day thread if anyone wants to take over

A 6 pointer and a win has to be the aim for the play off places

I wonder if its time to put Watmore back on the bench rather than start him 

Luton doing well recently. My gobshite, mockney mate is full of himself already.

Thinking a 2-1 to the boro, but wouldnt be surprised by a score draw
I think we will get 6 to their nowt :homer:
home  win :like:
Got my ticket this evening.

Apart from the other night Ive settled into the SW upper. Too old to be jumping up and down in the South Stand but you still get a cracking atmosphere where I sit.
