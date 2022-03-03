Welcome,
March 03, 2022, 08:22:09 PM
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Author
Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Winston
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
on:
Today
Today at 04:42:15 PM
Think this will be my last match day thread if anyone wants to take over
A 6 pointer and a win has to be the aim for the play off places
I wonder if its time to put Watmore back on the bench rather than start him
calamity
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 07:20:37 PM
Luton doing well recently. My gobshite, mockney mate is full of himself already.
Thinking a 2-1 to the boro, but wouldnt be surprised by a score draw
Robbso
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Luton ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 07:31:31 PM
I think we will get 6 to their nowt
